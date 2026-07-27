Ohio State officially picked to finish at top of Big Ten standings

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has officially been selected to finish at the top of the Big Ten standings in the upcoming college football season.

Yes, the Big Ten preseason poll from the folks at Cleveland.com — typically the Big Ten preseason poll of record — has been revealed, and the Buckeyes are predicted to finish first in the league. Ryan Day’s program received more first-place votes than any other, and they’re officially the favorite in the best conference in the sport.

Ohio State received 15 first-place votes out of a possible 31 votes. Oregon received 11, while defending Big Ten and national champion Indiana received five first-place votes.

NOTE: Lettermen Row did have a vote in the Big Ten preseason media poll. Spencer Holbrook’s ballot will be revealed on Monday.

Ohio State is facing one of the toughest schedules in program history, and that’s clear from the Big Ten preseason media poll. The Buckeyes will face the other four top-five teams in the league as well as No. 8 Iowa and No. 9 Illinois.

The Buckeyes, of course, enter this season with a Heisman Trophy finalist returning to start at quarterback along with four offensive line starters, a 1,000-yard running back and the best receiver — and player — in the sport. And that’s just what’s back on offense. They have just three defensive starters back from last year’s team, but the defense is still expected to be elite again.

And that’s why the Buckeyes were named the favorite in the league they still haven’t won since 2020. Even during the 2024 national championship season, Ohio State didn’t win the league. It’s a drought the program desperately wants to end, and it’ll certainly be a goal for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes this upcoming season.

The Cleveland.com preseason media poll comes just one day before the beginning of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Ohio State will speak on Wednesday, and Lettermen Row will have full coverage from the Windy City.

Cleveland.com’s Big Ten preseason media poll results (first place votes)

1. Ohio State (15)

2. Oregon (11)

3. Indiana (5)

4. USC

5. Michigan

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Iowa

9. Illinois

10. Minnesota

11. Nebraska

12. Wisconsin

13. UCLA

14. Northwestern

15. Maryland

16. Michigan State

17. Rutgers

18. Purdue