Buckeyes set date for annual spring game

COLUMBUS — Mark your calendars: the first chance to see Ohio State in the Horseshoe in 2026 officially has a date: The Buckeyes annual spring game will take place April 18 inside Ohio Stadium.

The athletic department and football program officially announced the date for the spring game on Friday, setting Ohio State up with a known end-date for spring ball before the summer conditioning program begins.

Tickets to this year’s Spring Game will go on sale Friday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

After the Big Ten released its football schedule this week, the national championship odds from the folks at BetMGM have been updated. To no surprise, Ohio State is beginning the offseason as the favorite to win it all next season. The Buckeyes are curently 6/1 (+600) to win the title next season, according to BetMGM.

Here’s the full top 10:

Ohio State (+600)

Notre Dame (+700)

Oregon (+700)

Texas (+700)

Indiana (+800)

Georgia (+900)

LSU (+1200)

Alabama (+1500)

Texas A&M (+1500)

Texas Tech (+1600)

Of course, there are plenty of familiar teams up near the top. And what will make the path to the College Football Playoff, and in part, the national title, even more difficult for Ohio State is the fact that Oregon, Texas and Indiana are all three on the Buckeyes 2026 football schedule. So are Michigan (+2500) and USC (+4000).

