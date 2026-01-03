Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. was expected to become a star for the Buckeyes.

That potential as a former borderline five-star prospect will need to be realized elsewhere. Scott is entering the transfer portal after two seasons at Ohio State, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

He’ll have multiple years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up choosing to go.

Scott was a player that constantly gained buzz around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center but couldn’t seem to find a role on the field in a loaded cornerback room that returned both starters last season.

“I feel like my sophomore year would be my breakout year,” Scott told Lettermen Row last year at the Rose Bowl, referring to 2025. “And with them leaving, it gives me a good opportunity to come in, do what I gotta do, and put on for the ones back home.”

But Davison Igbinosun chose to return for his senior season, and Jermaine Mathews was just a junior in his starting role. So Scott was shut out of a role, especially as freshman five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez earned an immediate role in the secondary.

Still, Scott tried to become a special teams ace and did for most of the season. It was supposed to lead to a bigger role — but never materialized in 2025.

“Aaron Scott’s a player who, to me, he made the play that he made in the game through the last couple weeks,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said following the win over Washington in September. “The last 13 times that we’ve run down on kickoff, he was the first guy to the 30-yard line. Then he gets there in the game, and he makes that hit inside the 20-yard line. Why? Because for the last 13 times, he was the first guy to the 30-yard line.

“It’s a great example. Aaron Scott’s going to start playing more football around here.”

Scott didn’t earn more playing time, however. And now, after two seasons at Ohio State, Aaron Scott is hitting the transfer portal to find it.

It’s all part of a week full of attrition for Ohio State following the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal loss, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens Friday morning.

It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive back Bryce West, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receiver Damarion Witten and defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too. Ohio State offensive linemen Devontae Armstrong and Isaiah Kema announced their intentions, as well.

The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.

Aaron Scott is the latest to enter.