Three Buckeyes named to Walter Camp preseason All-American teams

COLUMBUS — Another day, another preseason All-American team chock full of Ohio State stars.

Following the release of the Athlon Sports preseason All-American team that had seven Buckeyes selected across four teams, the folks at the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced their preseason All-American teams. Three Ohio State stars made the cut.

All three are on offense.

It starts, of course, with superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He’s viewed as the top player in all of college football and was an All-American selection last season. Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Smith is set to break numerous Ohio State program receiving records this upcoming season. He’s a clear-cut choice.

But he’s not alone. Starting offensive lineman Austin Siereveld joined Jeremiah Smith on the first-team offense preseason All-American team. The Buckeyes aren’t even sure where Siereveld might be playing along the offensive line, but he made the team. He’ll be a leader for the Ohio State offensive line as it enters a pivotal season. He could stay at left tackle, where he was a star last season — or he could slide to right guard as the Buckeyes look for the best starting five.

And finally, returning starting quarterback Julian Sayin was named the second-team All-American quarterback for the preseason, per the Walter Camp Football Foundation. He was the most accurate quarterback in the sport on his way to becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist a year ago, and he has room to improve even more ahead of this season.

Ohio State on preseason All-American teams

QB Julian Sayin — second-team (Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon Sports)

WR Jeremiah Smith — first-team (Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon Sports)

RB Bo Jackson — third-team (Athlon Sports)

OT Austin Siereveld — first-team (Walter Camp Football Foundation), second-team (Athlon Sports)

C Carson Hinzman — fourth-team (Athlon Sports)

OG Luke Montgomery — fourth-team (Athlon Sports)

DE Kenyatta Jackson — fourth-team (Athlon Sports)

