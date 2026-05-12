Ohio State in-conference hoops schedule for pivotal 2026-27 revealed

COLUMBUS—The Big Ten announced single and double-play opponents for the 2026-27 conference schedule on Tuesday, providing a glimpse into what will be a pivotal third season for Jake Diebler and his Ohio State rebuild.

It’s once again a 20-game slate for the expanded 18-team league. Ohio State will play 10 at home and 10 on the road, with Iowa, Penn State and rival Michigan as double-play opponents. The Buckeyes finished 12-8 in conference play in the 2025-26 season en route to the program’s first NCAA tournament berth in four years.

Here’s a look at every matchup, with context from last season’s 21-13 campaign.

Who will Ohio State play at home?

Iowa : Lost 74-57 in Iowa City last season before exacting revenge with a 72-69 Big Ten Tournament win. The Buckeyes will look to carry that momentum into a home date this time around.

: Lost 74-57 in Iowa City last season before exacting revenge with a 72-69 Big Ten Tournament win. The Buckeyes will look to carry that momentum into a home date this time around. Penn State : Ohio State swept the Nittany Lions in 2025-26, winning 84-78 at home and 94-62 on the road. Another home tilt should favor the Buckeyes.

: Ohio State swept the Nittany Lions in 2025-26, winning 84-78 at home and 94-62 on the road. Another home tilt should favor the Buckeyes. Michigan : The Wolverines owned the rivalry last year on their way to a national title. Michigan took both regular-season meetings and a 71-67 Big Ten Tournament decision. A raucous Value City Arena crowd could help flip the script in year three for Diebler.

: The Wolverines owned the rivalry last year on their way to a national title. Michigan took both regular-season meetings and a 71-67 Big Ten Tournament decision. A raucous Value City Arena crowd could help flip the script in year three for Diebler. Maryland : The Buckeyes rolled 82-62 in College Park last February. The Terrapins now make the trip to Columbus.

: The Buckeyes rolled 82-62 in College Park last February. The Terrapins now make the trip to Columbus. Michigan State : The Spartans handed Ohio State a 66-60 loss in East Lansing. The Buckeyes get a crack at revenge on their home floor.

: The Spartans handed Ohio State a 66-60 loss in East Lansing. The Buckeyes get a crack at revenge on their home floor. Northwestern : Ohio State escaped Evanston with an 86-82 win last December and now hosts the Wildcats.

: Ohio State escaped Evanston with an 86-82 win last December and now hosts the Wildcats. Oregon : A 72-62 Buckeye road win in Eugene last January. The Ducks visit the Schottenstein Center for the first time this cycle.

: A 72-62 Buckeye road win in Eugene last January. The Ducks visit the Schottenstein Center for the first time this cycle. Rutgers : Ohio State ground out an 80-73 road win over the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers now comes to Columbus.

: Ohio State ground out an 80-73 road win over the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers now comes to Columbus. Washington : The Huskies dealt Ohio State an 81-74 loss in Seattle. The Buckeyes get a home rematch.

: The Huskies dealt Ohio State an 81-74 loss in Seattle. The Buckeyes get a home rematch. Wisconsin: he teams split last season, with the Badgers winning 92-82 in Madison before Ohio State took the return game 86-69. The Buckeyes host the only meeting this year.

The Buckeyes will get tested on the road once again

Iowa : The second leg of the double play sends the Buckeyes back to Iowa City, where they suffered a 74-57 loss a season ago.

: The second leg of the double play sends the Buckeyes back to Iowa City, where they suffered a 74-57 loss a season ago. Penn State : Ohio State blasted the Nittany Lions 94-62 in Happy Valley last March as Penn State looks to rebound from a nightmare 3-17 Big Ten slate last season.

: Ohio State blasted the Nittany Lions 94-62 in Happy Valley last March as Penn State looks to rebound from a nightmare 3-17 Big Ten slate last season. Michigan : Ann Arbor was unkind last January in a 74-62 Wolverine win. This road trip is one of those barometer type games for the Buckeyes.

: Ann Arbor was unkind last January in a 74-62 Wolverine win. This road trip is one of those barometer type games for the Buckeyes. Illinois : The Fighting Illini topped Ohio State 88-80 in Columbus last December. A trip to Champaign won’t be any easier as Brad Underwood has the Illini cruising.

: The Fighting Illini topped Ohio State 88-80 in Columbus last December. A trip to Champaign won’t be any easier as Brad Underwood has the Illini cruising. Indiana : The Buckeyes cruised to a 91-78 home win in March, but Assembly Hall is a different animal and hey, how can it not be when its usually eight against five?

: The Buckeyes cruised to a 91-78 home win in March, but Assembly Hall is a different animal and hey, how can it not be when its usually eight against five? Minnesota : Ohio State needed overtime to survive 82-74 at home last January. The trip to Minneapolis figures to be a grind as always.

: Ohio State needed overtime to survive 82-74 at home last January. The trip to Minneapolis figures to be a grind as always. Nebraska : The Cornhuskers held off a feisty Buckeyes team 72-69 in Columbus last season. Ohio State heads to Lincoln looking for payback against the rising Huskers.

: The Cornhuskers held off a feisty Buckeyes team 72-69 in Columbus last season. Ohio State heads to Lincoln looking for payback against the rising Huskers. Purdue : Ohio State pulled off a vital 82-74 home win over the Boilermakers in March. Mackey Arena is one of the Big Ten’s toughest environments and always a tough spot to win.

: Ohio State pulled off a vital 82-74 home win over the Boilermakers in March. Mackey Arena is one of the Big Ten’s toughest environments and always a tough spot to win. UCLA : Ohio State won 86-74 at home last season, but the Buckeyes lost at Pauley Pavilion two years ago. The Bruins won’t be an easy out on their floor.

: Ohio State won 86-74 at home last season, but the Buckeyes lost at Pauley Pavilion two years ago. The Bruins won’t be an easy out on their floor. USC: The Buckeyes won 89-82 at home and also won at the Galen Center two seasons ago.

Conference dates will be released in early September, and the non-conference schedule will follow later this summer.