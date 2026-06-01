Buckeyes hire program legend William Buford to staff, add new strength and conditioning coach

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has officially finalized its 2026-2027 coaching staff for the third year of the Jake Diebler era. And the program has added a legend to its staff.

The Buckeyes have hired William Buford, a Toledo native who starred with the program from 2008 to 2012.

He was a McDonald’s All-American before becoming the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2009. Buford made the 2012 Final Four at Ohio State and is fourth on the Buckeyes’ all-time scoring list.

Ohio State also hired a new strength and conditioning coach. Dave Richardson will take over that aspect of the program, coming in after Quadrian Banks stepped down last month. Richardson has been in strength and conditioning for nearly 30 years, most recently as the Arkansas basketball strength and conditioning coach since 2018.

The coaching staff in Columbus has been finalized for the 2026-2027 season🌰#GoBucks | #FightToTheEnd pic.twitter.com/hIS9yu9osJ — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) June 1, 2026

Richardson worked at Ohio State in the past, serving as the strength and conditioning coach for Thad Matta in 2005. He was with the Buckeyes from 2005 to 2017, helping the program to two Final Four appearances and numerous other NCAA Tournament runs.

Jake Diebler also announced the promotion of Jamall Walker from assistant coach to associate head coach after the departure of Joel Justus, who left Ohio State for the same post at Vanderbilt. Walker joined Diebler’s staff as an assistant coach in April 2024 and has climbed the ladder on the staff. Walker came to Columbus after spending four seasons on Bryce Drew’s staff at Grand Canyon University. During those four years, Walker helped the Lopes make three NCAA Tournaments — all three by winning the 2021, 2023 and 2024 WAC Tournament Championship.

Walker has experience in the Big Ten, too. He spent time on the bench at Illinois under both John Groce and Brad Underwood. He was also on the bench at Ball State and Ohio — with the Bobcats under Groce — before his time at Illinois. He played at Saint Louis.