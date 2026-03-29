Ohio State forward Devin Royal will enter transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State forward Devin Royal has spent three seasons with the Buckeyes, cycling between shades of dominance and up-and-down play. He’ll finish his college career elsewhere.

Royal will be entering the transfer portal after three seasons at Ohio State when it opens on April 7.

Royal is fresh off a junior season in which he started 32 games, averaging 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He was a good 3-point shooter, making 3s at a 31.6-percent clip this past season.

Devin Royal was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and certainly had moments of brilliance during his time with the Buckeyes, especially as a Pickerington native.

But the Buckeyes are looking to level up this offseason ahead of Jake Diebler’s third year in charge of the program. Ohio State is going to be active in the transfer portal, both with losses and additions after making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years.

Ohio State is expected to retain guard John Mobley Jr., forward A’mare Bynum and center Ivan Njegovan, as well as guard Gabe Cupps and potentially other contributors. Center Joshua Ojianwuna will finally make his Ohio State debut next season after missing all of last season with a knee injury. And, of course, the Buckeyes will bring in their best recruiting class in years — headlined by five-star forward Anthony Thompson but also included is Alex Smith.

Diebler expects to be better next season. That pursuit will not include Devin Royal.

After three seasons with the Buckeyes, Royal has entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

The NCAA transfer portal will be open from April 7 to April 21.