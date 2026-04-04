Ohio State guard Colin White will enter transfer portal

COLUMBUS – The NCAA Transfer portal for men’s basketball does not open for three more days but Ohio State already has its second departure.

Guard Colin White will be entering the transfer portal after three seasons at Ohio State when it opens on April 7.

White played in 29 games for the Buckeyes this season and made one start. He averaged just 8.7 minutes per game off the bench.

White’s best performance of the season game in the Buckeyes’ win over Minnesota in January. He only had two points, two rebounds and an assist, a seemingly pedestrian performance in 19 minutes of work. But it’s how those stats were accumulated that made it White’s best game.

Because both of his rebounds were in the final eight minutes of the second half, when Ohio State and Minnesota were trading barbs in a back-and-forth rock fight. Both led to second-chance points from Bruce Thornton in a close game. His assist came on a critical 3-pointer by Juni Mobley.

And his lone basket of the night? It came on a defensive steal that White turned into a coast-to-coast layup to give the Buckeyes a two-possession lead in overtime, a lead that Minnesota couldn’t recover from.

“It brought a smile to my face after that, because it was a big-time play,” Ohio State coach Jake Diebler said after the win. “And in that moment, there was nothing but aggressive from him, and I loved it. And he converted, and he earned that moment because he had played with aggressiveness even leading up to that point.”

Sadly, that aggressiveness never really returned for White after that. And his minutes continued to shrink as Ohio State made its run to the NCAA Tournament but he did help the Buckeyes get that win.

White, an Ottawa-Glandorf native, Ohio Mr. Basketball award as a senior. He chose the Buckeyes over Northwestern, Butler, Cincinnati and TCU coming out of high school.

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