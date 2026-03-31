Ohio State guard John Mobley Jr. entering NBA Draft, will maintain eligibility

COLUMBUS — Ohio State guard John Mobley Jr. has two options for his next move. Neither involve th transfer portal.

Mobley is ruling that out. But he’s entering the NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility. It’s either go to the draft or return to Ohio State. He made that quite clear in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“Every day I play basketball at Ohio State, I live my childhood dream,” he said. “Being a hometown kid I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve had to compete in a Buckeye uniform. Something special is building at Ohio State and I’m grateful to have been apart of it. After speaking with my family, and Coach Diebler, I am fortunate to have the opportunity to pursue another childhood dream of one day playing in the NBA. Today, I am declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility.

“I’m excited to explore this opportunity and make the best decision for my future when the time is right. I will not be entering the transfer portal. If I return to college basketball next season, there will be only one place for me and that’s here in Columbus with Buckeye Nation. Once A Buckeye. Always A Buckeye.”

Statement from John Mobley Jr 🌰 pic.twitter.com/laY0JNvtPa — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 31, 2026

Mobley averaged 15.7 points per game, 2.4 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game, making his name as a sharpshooter who shot 41.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc this past season. He was one of the best 3-point shooters in college basketball, and that helped the Buckeyes reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022, when they lost in the Round of 32.

Ohio State was knocked out earlier this month in the Round of 64, but Mobley will likely help lead a core of good, young talents that can help the program re-reach heights under third-year head coach Jake Diebler.

The Buckeyes already received good news this week when forward Amare Bynum announced his return for a second season with the hoops program.

Now John Mobley Jr. is testing the NBA waters, but he is expected to return to the Buckeyes for another year of college basketball.