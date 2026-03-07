LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State vs. Indiana in double bubble game

COLUMBUS – Ohio State hosts Indiana on Senior Day in a game with major NCAA Tournament ramifications. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers are both firmly on the bubble with just over a week until Selection Sunday.

Senior point guard Bruce Thornton is also close to becoming the program’s all-time scorer leader.

Lettermen Row will have live updates, scores and more as they happen at the Schottenstein Center. Follow along here.

By: Mick Walker Buckeyes have largest lead of the game with four to play Ohio State leads Indiana 40-29 at the under four timeout. Amare Bynum and John Mobley Jr. are the Buckeyes leading scorers with a 11. Bruce Thornton is up to seven, which means he is five points shy of breaking the all-time scoring record.

By: Mick Walker Indiana cuts Buckeyes’ lead to three Ohio State has gone cold. The Buckeyes haven’t made a shot in two minutes of game time. Meanwhile, Indiana is on an 8-0 run and made it a 28-25 game at the under eight timeout.

By: Mick Walker Ohio State remains on top at under 12 timeout The Buckeyes have yet to separate from Indiana but they have extended their lead at the second media stoppage. Ohio State leads the Hoosiers 22-14 at the under 12 timeout. Bynum is the team’s leading scorer with seven points.

By: Mick Walker Buckeyes hot heading into first media timeout After missing its first shot of the game, Ohio State made its next five field goal attempts. John Mobley Jr. hit a jumper, Amare Bynum scored on back-to-back possessions, Christop Tilly made a layup and then Bruce Thornton stole ball away from Indiana for a quick basket. The Buckeyes lead 12-8 at the first media timeout.