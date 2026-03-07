LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State vs. Indiana in double bubble game
COLUMBUS – Ohio State hosts Indiana on Senior Day in a game with major NCAA Tournament ramifications. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers are both firmly on the bubble with just over a week until Selection Sunday.
Senior point guard Bruce Thornton is also close to becoming the program’s all-time scorer leader.
Lettermen Row will have live updates, scores and more as they happen at the Schottenstein Center. Follow along here.
Buckeyes have largest lead of the game with four to play03/07/2026 05:19:14 PM
Ohio State leads Indiana 40-29 at the under four timeout. Amare Bynum and John Mobley Jr. are the Buckeyes leading scorers with a 11. Bruce Thornton is up to seven, which means he is five points shy of breaking the all-time scoring record.
Indiana cuts Buckeyes’ lead to three03/07/2026 05:08:22 PM
Ohio State has gone cold. The Buckeyes haven’t made a shot in two minutes of game time. Meanwhile, Indiana is on an 8-0 run and made it a 28-25 game at the under eight timeout.
Ohio State remains on top at under 12 timeout03/07/2026 04:56:18 PM
The Buckeyes have yet to separate from Indiana but they have extended their lead at the second media stoppage. Ohio State leads the Hoosiers 22-14 at the under 12 timeout. Bynum is the team’s leading scorer with seven points.
Buckeyes hot heading into first media timeout03/07/2026 04:46:26 PM
After missing its first shot of the game, Ohio State made its next five field goal attempts. John Mobley Jr. hit a jumper, Amare Bynum scored on back-to-back possessions, Christop Tilly made a layup and then Bruce Thornton stole ball away from Indiana for a quick basket. The Buckeyes lead 12-8 at the first media timeout.
Same starting five for Ohio State03/07/2026 04:32:09 PM
The Buckeyes will have the same starting five against Indiana that they’ve had for the past two games. Thornton and John Mobley Jr. start in the back court. Devin Royal, Amare Bynum and Christoph Tilly will man the front court