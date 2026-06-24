Jake Diebler not afraid to lean into Ohio State legacy, basketball brotherhood

Lettermen Row Basketball
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- BASKETBALL One observation of every Ohio State basketball player from the Buckeyes' Vet Camp practice
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Highly-ranked CB Jermaine Cobbins hopes to see SEC, Big Ten games this fall
- BASKETBALL RECRUITING Recruiting Intel: Ohio State hoops hosting top 2029 prospect for practice visit
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Boom or Bust: Previewing the decisions of the four Ohio State targets set to commit in the next week