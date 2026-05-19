Ohio State guard John Mobley Jr. announces return for junior season
COLUMBUS — Ohio State star shooting guard John Mobley Jr. tested the NBA Draft waters during the last couple of months, but he was always expected back on the Buckeyes roster for next season.
He’s now officially back with the program, and he’ll be the veteran leader of the team heading into next season.
The Ohio State hoops social media account announced Mobley’s return on Monday evening.
Mobley averaged 15.7 points per game, 2.4 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game, making his name as a sharpshooter who shot 41.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc this past season. He was one of the best 3-point shooters in college basketball, and that helped the Buckeyes reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022, when they lost in the Round of 32.
- 1
Wyatt Smith is a Buckeye!
Wyatt Smith commitments gives Ohio State another major piece of defensive puzzle
- 2
Thoughts on Wyatt Smith
Three thoughts on Ohio State landing top EDGE target Wyatt Smith
- 3
Kickoff time intel
Potential kickoff times emerging for key Ohio State matchups
- 4
Birm's mock class
Birm's post-spring, too-early Ohio State 2027 recruiting clas
- 5
Josh Tyson observations
Additional observations of Ohio State target Josh Tyson from day two of the live period
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Ohio State was knocked out in the Round of 64 back in March, but Mobley will help lead a core of good, young talents that can help the program re-reach heights under third-year head coach Jake Diebler.
Mobley will lead the way for Ohio State, now with new faces at every level of the program. The Buckeyes added projected starting point guard Justin Pippen, who was a star at California and will bring that talent and production to Ohio State. They also brought in former Memphis guard Curtis Givens III (9.4 points per game while shooting 36 percent from 3-point range last season) and former Duquesne guard Jimmie Williams, who was a star at Duquesne (15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game last year), to bolster the depth at guard.
Former Kentucky center Andrija Jelavić is the addition to the front court.
Ohio State conference opponents revealed for next season
Here’s a look at every matchup, with context from last season’s 21-13 campaign.
Who will Ohio State play at home?
- Iowa: Lost 74-57 in Iowa City last season before exacting revenge with a 72-69 Big Ten Tournament win. The Buckeyes will look to carry that momentum into a home date this time around.
- Penn State: Ohio State swept the Nittany Lions in 2025-26, winning 84-78 at home and 94-62 on the road. Another home tilt should favor the Buckeyes.
- Michigan: The Wolverines owned the rivalry last year on their way to a national title. Michigan took both regular-season meetings and a 71-67 Big Ten Tournament decision. A raucous Value City Arena crowd could help flip the script in year three for Diebler.
- Maryland: The Buckeyes rolled 82-62 in College Park last February. The Terrapins now make the trip to Columbus.
- Michigan State: The Spartans handed Ohio State a 66-60 loss in East Lansing. The Buckeyes get a crack at revenge on their home floor.
- Northwestern: Ohio State escaped Evanston with an 86-82 win last December and now hosts the Wildcats.
- Oregon: A 72-62 Buckeye road win in Eugene last January. The Ducks visit the Schottenstein Center for the first time this cycle.
- Rutgers: Ohio State ground out an 80-73 road win over the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers now comes to Columbus.
- Washington: The Huskies dealt Ohio State an 81-74 loss in Seattle. The Buckeyes get a home rematch.
- Wisconsin: he teams split last season, with the Badgers winning 92-82 in Madison before Ohio State took the return game 86-69. The Buckeyes host the only meeting this year.
The Buckeyes will get tested on the road once again
- Iowa: The second leg of the double play sends the Buckeyes back to Iowa City, where they suffered a 74-57 loss a season ago.
- Penn State: Ohio State blasted the Nittany Lions 94-62 in Happy Valley last March as Penn State looks to rebound from a nightmare 3-17 Big Ten slate last season.
- Michigan: Ann Arbor was unkind last January in a 74-62 Wolverine win. This road trip is one of those barometer type games for the Buckeyes.
- Illinois: The Fighting Illini topped Ohio State 88-80 in Columbus last December. A trip to Champaign won’t be any easier as Brad Underwood has the Illini cruising.
- Indiana: The Buckeyes cruised to a 91-78 home win in March, but Assembly Hall is a different animal and hey, how can it not be when its usually eight against five?
- Minnesota: Ohio State needed overtime to survive 82-74 at home last January. The trip to Minneapolis figures to be a grind as always.
- Nebraska: The Cornhuskers held off a feisty Buckeyes team 72-69 in Columbus last season. Ohio State heads to Lincoln looking for payback against the rising Huskers.
- Purdue: Ohio State pulled off a vital 82-74 home win over the Boilermakers in March. Mackey Arena is one of the Big Ten’s toughest environments and always a tough spot to win.
- UCLA: Ohio State won 86-74 at home last season, but the Buckeyes lost at Pauley Pavilion two years ago. The Bruins won’t be an easy out on their floor.
- USC: The Buckeyes won 89-82 at home and also won at the Galen Center two seasons ago.