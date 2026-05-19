Ohio State guard John Mobley Jr. announces return for junior season

COLUMBUS — Ohio State star shooting guard John Mobley Jr. tested the NBA Draft waters during the last couple of months, but he was always expected back on the Buckeyes roster for next season.

He’s now officially back with the program, and he’ll be the veteran leader of the team heading into next season.

The Ohio State hoops social media account announced Mobley’s return on Monday evening.

Mobley averaged 15.7 points per game, 2.4 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game, making his name as a sharpshooter who shot 41.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc this past season. He was one of the best 3-point shooters in college basketball, and that helped the Buckeyes reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022, when they lost in the Round of 32.

Ohio State was knocked out in the Round of 64 back in March, but Mobley will help lead a core of good, young talents that can help the program re-reach heights under third-year head coach Jake Diebler.

Mobley will lead the way for Ohio State, now with new faces at every level of the program. The Buckeyes added projected starting point guard Justin Pippen, who was a star at California and will bring that talent and production to Ohio State. They also brought in former Memphis guard Curtis Givens III (9.4 points per game while shooting 36 percent from 3-point range last season) and former Duquesne guard Jimmie Williams, who was a star at Duquesne (15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game last year), to bolster the depth at guard.

Former Kentucky center Andrija Jelavić is the addition to the front court.

Ohio State conference opponents revealed for next season

Here’s a look at every matchup, with context from last season’s 21-13 campaign.

Who will Ohio State play at home?

Iowa : Lost 74-57 in Iowa City last season before exacting revenge with a 72-69 Big Ten Tournament win. The Buckeyes will look to carry that momentum into a home date this time around.

: Lost 74-57 in Iowa City last season before exacting revenge with a 72-69 Big Ten Tournament win. The Buckeyes will look to carry that momentum into a home date this time around. Penn State : Ohio State swept the Nittany Lions in 2025-26, winning 84-78 at home and 94-62 on the road. Another home tilt should favor the Buckeyes.

: Ohio State swept the Nittany Lions in 2025-26, winning 84-78 at home and 94-62 on the road. Another home tilt should favor the Buckeyes. Michigan : The Wolverines owned the rivalry last year on their way to a national title. Michigan took both regular-season meetings and a 71-67 Big Ten Tournament decision. A raucous Value City Arena crowd could help flip the script in year three for Diebler.

: The Wolverines owned the rivalry last year on their way to a national title. Michigan took both regular-season meetings and a 71-67 Big Ten Tournament decision. A raucous Value City Arena crowd could help flip the script in year three for Diebler. Maryland : The Buckeyes rolled 82-62 in College Park last February. The Terrapins now make the trip to Columbus.

: The Buckeyes rolled 82-62 in College Park last February. The Terrapins now make the trip to Columbus. Michigan State : The Spartans handed Ohio State a 66-60 loss in East Lansing. The Buckeyes get a crack at revenge on their home floor.

: The Spartans handed Ohio State a 66-60 loss in East Lansing. The Buckeyes get a crack at revenge on their home floor. Northwestern : Ohio State escaped Evanston with an 86-82 win last December and now hosts the Wildcats.

: Ohio State escaped Evanston with an 86-82 win last December and now hosts the Wildcats. Oregon : A 72-62 Buckeye road win in Eugene last January. The Ducks visit the Schottenstein Center for the first time this cycle.

: A 72-62 Buckeye road win in Eugene last January. The Ducks visit the Schottenstein Center for the first time this cycle. Rutgers : Ohio State ground out an 80-73 road win over the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers now comes to Columbus.

: Ohio State ground out an 80-73 road win over the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers now comes to Columbus. Washington : The Huskies dealt Ohio State an 81-74 loss in Seattle. The Buckeyes get a home rematch.

: The Huskies dealt Ohio State an 81-74 loss in Seattle. The Buckeyes get a home rematch. Wisconsin: he teams split last season, with the Badgers winning 92-82 in Madison before Ohio State took the return game 86-69. The Buckeyes host the only meeting this year.

The Buckeyes will get tested on the road once again