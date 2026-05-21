Ohio State, Kansas set date, time for CBS Sports Classic matchup

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State nonconfernce slate is coming more into focus. The Buckeyes are adding another marquee matchup to their schedule for this upcoming season.

They’re already scheduled to begin the season with a high-level matchup — one that will challenge Jake Diebler’s program — against BYU in Salt Lake City, according to the Field of 68. The game will take place Monday, November 2, just two days after Ohio State football plays against USC in Southern California. Ohio State and BYU haven’t played since 1997.

Now Ohio State is adding another nonconference matchup — and it might be even bigger. Ohio State will face Kansas on Dec. 19 inside Madison Square Garden as part of the 2026 CBS Sports Classic, with Kentucky and North Carolina meeting after the Buckeyes and Jayhawks play at Noon.

It adds to this challenging slate for Jake Diebler in his third season at the helm of the program; the Buckeyes are also scheduled to face UConn in Connecticut on Nov. 13, according to multiple reports.

Ohio State is fresh off a trip to the NCAA Tournament and has hit the transfer portal hard to add to its chances for next season. The Buckeyes return star shooting guard John Mobley Jr. and star forward Amare Bynum. They added five-star forward Anthony Thompson from the recruting trail and multiple high-level pieces from the transfer portal.

What we know about Buckeyes nonconference slate so far

Nov. 2 — vs. BYU (in Salt Lake City, Utah)

Nov. 13 — at UConn

Dec. 19 — vs. Kansas (in New York, New York)

Below is the slate of conference opponents Ohio State has this upcoming season:

Ohio State conference opponents revealed for next season

Who will Ohio State play at home?

Iowa : Lost 74-57 in Iowa City last season before exacting revenge with a 72-69 Big Ten Tournament win. The Buckeyes will look to carry that momentum into a home date this time around.

: Lost 74-57 in Iowa City last season before exacting revenge with a 72-69 Big Ten Tournament win. The Buckeyes will look to carry that momentum into a home date this time around. Penn State : Ohio State swept the Nittany Lions in 2025-26, winning 84-78 at home and 94-62 on the road. Another home tilt should favor the Buckeyes.

: Ohio State swept the Nittany Lions in 2025-26, winning 84-78 at home and 94-62 on the road. Another home tilt should favor the Buckeyes. Michigan : The Wolverines owned the rivalry last year on their way to a national title. Michigan took both regular-season meetings and a 71-67 Big Ten Tournament decision. A raucous Value City Arena crowd could help flip the script in year three for Diebler.

: The Wolverines owned the rivalry last year on their way to a national title. Michigan took both regular-season meetings and a 71-67 Big Ten Tournament decision. A raucous Value City Arena crowd could help flip the script in year three for Diebler. Maryland : The Buckeyes rolled 82-62 in College Park last February. The Terrapins now make the trip to Columbus.

: The Buckeyes rolled 82-62 in College Park last February. The Terrapins now make the trip to Columbus. Michigan State : The Spartans handed Ohio State a 66-60 loss in East Lansing. The Buckeyes get a crack at revenge on their home floor.

: The Spartans handed Ohio State a 66-60 loss in East Lansing. The Buckeyes get a crack at revenge on their home floor. Northwestern : Ohio State escaped Evanston with an 86-82 win last December and now hosts the Wildcats.

: Ohio State escaped Evanston with an 86-82 win last December and now hosts the Wildcats. Oregon : A 72-62 Buckeye road win in Eugene last January. The Ducks visit the Schottenstein Center for the first time this cycle.

: A 72-62 Buckeye road win in Eugene last January. The Ducks visit the Schottenstein Center for the first time this cycle. Rutgers : Ohio State ground out an 80-73 road win over the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers now comes to Columbus.

: Ohio State ground out an 80-73 road win over the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers now comes to Columbus. Washington : The Huskies dealt Ohio State an 81-74 loss in Seattle. The Buckeyes get a home rematch.

: The Huskies dealt Ohio State an 81-74 loss in Seattle. The Buckeyes get a home rematch. Wisconsin: he teams split last season, with the Badgers winning 92-82 in Madison before Ohio State took the return game 86-69. The Buckeyes host the only meeting this year.

The Buckeyes will get tested on the road once again