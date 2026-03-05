Buckeyes shoot up KenPom, NET Rankings after win over Penn State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State continues to climb up the advanced metrics as it moves closer to securing an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Buckeyes entered Wednesday night’s game at Penn State with a good chance to make the tournament thanks to their critical win over Purdue from the past weekend. But after completely destroying Penn State by 32, the Buckeyes have moved even closer to securing a berth in the Big Dance.

Ohio State moved up seven spots in KenPom rankings, from No. 34 up to No. 27 after the win over Penn State. It also moved up two spots to No. 32 in the NCAA NET ratings overnight.

Those advanced metrics love blowouts, and the Buckeyes delivered one at a critical moment.

Now with just the regular-season finale against Indiana left on the slate before the Big Ten Tournament next week, Ohio State is in great position to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a few years.

The latest on Ohio State NCAA Tournament resume

Everyone has been waiting for Ohio State to get over the hill and win just one Quad One game over an elite opponent this season. Well, the wait finally ended Sunday. Because after losing their last two Quad One games and 10 of their 11 overall this year, the program finally beat a top-tier opponent to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume this past weekend. Previously, Ohio State suffered a three-point loss to Wisconsin, a one-point loss to North Carolina, a four-point loss to Virginia and a six-point loss to Michigan State, among other close calls in games that will actually carry weight in the committee room when they’re constructing the NCAA Tournament field of 68.

But Ohio State now has one of those wins of its own, a massive boost to a resume that was, quite frankly, missing any major trump card over other bubble contenders.

And after beating Penn State, the NET ratings and KenPom ranking took a huge leap forward.

NET: 32 (up two after win at Penn State)

KenPom: 27 (up seven after win at Penn State)

Key wins: vs. No. 8 Purdue (home), vs. Wisconsin (home), vs. West Virginia (neutral), vs. UCLA (home), at Northwestern (road)

Bad losses: at Pittsburgh

The remaining Ohio State basketball schedule can be found below: