Report: Ohio State adds Vanderbilt to nonconference hoops slate

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is reportedly adding another NCAA Tournament team from last season to its upcoming schedule.

Jake Diebler and the Buckeyes will host Vanderbilt for a nonconference matchup this season, according to multiple reports. That matchup will come with a return trip to Nashville the following season.

The game date, tipoff time and TV network are yet to be announced, but that will serve as one of the marquee home games for Ohio State this upcoming season.

Vanderbilt went 27-9 overall and 11-7 in the SEC last season, making the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed. The Commodores won their first-round matchup before losing to No. 4 seed Nebraska in the Round of 32. Ohio State, of course, made the Big Dance as a No. 8 seed last season but was knocked out in the Round of 64 by ninth-seeded TCU.

This report comes after the Ohio State hoops program is already scheduled to begin the season with a high-level game — one that will challenge Jake Diebler’s program — against BYU in Salt Lake City. The game will take place Monday, November 2, just two days after Ohio State football plays against USC in Southern California. Ohio State and BYU haven’t played since 1997.

Ohio State added another nonconference matchup — and it might be even bigger than the BYU and Vanderbilt tests. Ohio State will face Kansas on Dec. 19 inside Madison Square Garden as part of the 2026 CBS Sports Classic, with Kentucky and North Carolina meeting after the Buckeyes and Jayhawks play at Noon.

It adds to this challenging slate for Jake Diebler in his third season at the helm of the program; the Buckeyes are also scheduled to face UConn in Connecticut on Nov. 13, according to multiple reports.

Ohio State is fresh off a trip to the NCAA Tournament and has hit the transfer portal hard to add to its chances for next season. The Buckeyes return star shooting guard John Mobley Jr. and star forward Amare Bynum. They added five-star forward Anthony Thompson from the recruting trail and multiple high-level pieces from the transfer portal.

What we know about Buckeyes nonconference slate so far

Nov. 2 — vs. BYU (in Salt Lake City, Utah)

Nov. 13 — at UConn

Dec. 19 — vs. Kansas (in New York, New York)

DATE TBD — vs. Vanderbilt