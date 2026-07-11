Bruce Thornton makes statement with stellar Summer League debut performance

COLUMBUS — Ohio State legend Bruce Thornton made quite the first impression during his debut in the NBA Summer League on Friday night.

Thornton, who was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft last month by the Houston Rockets, scored a game-high 27 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists in his Summer League debut, leading the Rockets to a 97-86 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Thronton was the Ohio State basketball program’s first draft pick since Brice Sensabaugh, who was in his recruiting class, was drafted No. 28 overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2023 NBA Draft. Thornton was Ohio State’s 59th draft pick in program history.

Just one game into his professional career, Thornton is already proving he can make an impact at the next level.

Buckeyes coach Jake Diebler spoke glowingly about Thornton just before the NBA Draft last month.

“We talked yesterday and we texted again this morning,” Diebler told Lettermen Row and the assembled media last month. “I think Bruce is an NBA player. Every NBA scout I’ve talked to or NBA decision maker that I’ve talked to, I’ve told them, there’s not a lot of guarantees in this, but I can guarantee you your head coach is going to love Bruce Thornton. He’s going to work hard every single day. He’s going to impact winning every single day.

“We’ve gotten great feedback. There’s a lot of excitement about him and his potential at the next level. In his future, we’re excited to see how that plays out. All he needs is just a crack from the door open and he’ll bust through. He’s going to make it happen. There’s no question.”

Bruce Thornton officially became an NBA player when he was drafted by the Houston Rockets last month. And he’s already proving he can star at the next level with his stellar debut performance.

