Ohio State predicted to make deep CFP run in too-early bowl projections
COLUMBUS — Ohio State is expected to be one of the best teams in college football next season thanks to returning stars on the offense and continued defensive dominance.
So it’s not a complete shock that the foremost expert on college football playoff bowl projections has the Buckeyes making a deep run in the College Football Playoff in his Way-Too-Early Bowl and CFP projections.
Yes, On3 expert Brett McMurphy has Ohio State making the College Football Playoff 12-team field as the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten, winning the league and earning the No. 3 seed in the tournament behind top-ranked Notre Dame and No. 2 Georgia from the SEC — despite the SEC winning none of the last three national titles.
McMurphy has Ohio State heading to the Rose Bowl for its quarterfinal game and facing the winner of the No. 6 vs. No. 11 matchup between sixth-ranked Texas Tech and 11th-ranked Oklahoma. He has Texas Tech winning that home game to advance in the CFP.
He has the Buckeyes beating Texas Tech to move on to the CFP semifinal against No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl semifinal. But that’s where McMurphy picks Ohio State to lose — before picking Georgia to lose to Notre Dame in the national title game.
McMurphy’s full CFP bracket featuring Ohio State
First Round (Dec. 18-19)
No. 12 UTSA at No. 5 Texas
No. 9 Utah at No. 8 Oregon
No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 6 Texas Tech
No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 7 Indiana
Quarterfinals
Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 30)
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Oregon
Cotton Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas
Rose Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)
Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.
No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech
Peach Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Indiana
Semifinals
Orange Bowl (Jan. 14, 2027)
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Miami
Sugar Bowl (Jan. 15, 2027)
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Ohio State
National Championship (Jan. 25, 2027)
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Georgia (Notre Dame winner)