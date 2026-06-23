Buckeyes among 'best bets' in Big Ten to make College Football Playoff

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has one of the toughest schedules in all of college football for the upcoming season.

But that’s not stopping national experts and talking heads from still expecting the Buckeyes to be among the biggest threats to win the national championship this year.

On3’s Ari Wasserman released his Big Ten College Football Playoff picture on Tuesday, and he has the Buckeyes among his ‘best bets’ to make the CFP for the third straight year and sixth time under head coach Ryan Day. He has Ohio State in the same tier as fellow national championship contenders Oregon and defending national champion Indiana. Ohio State, of course, will face both of them this season; the Buckeyes will travel to Indiana on Oct. 17 and will host Oregon on Nov. 7.

Here’s what Wasserman said about the Buckeyes and his reasoning for keeping Ohio State in the ‘best bets’ despite the rough schedule:

Ohio State is inevitable. It’s the most indestructible program in the country, and the Buckeyes have only grown stronger in the NIL era. They are among the few teams in the sport that recruit well out of high school, weaponize the portal, and retain their best players remarkably well. The first thing that jumps out about the Buckeyes is perhaps the most electric quarterback-receiver combo in the country, featuring Heisman finalist Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith, who could have been a No. 1 receiver in the NFL last year as a sophomore. Though Ohio State lost four players selected in the top 15 of the NFL Draft a year ago, the Buckeyes will remain supremely talented. Look out for running back Bo Jackson, offensive linemen Carson Hinzman and Austin Siereveld, edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson Jr., defensive tackle Eddrick Houston, cornerbacks Jermaine Mathews and Devin Sanchez, and receivers Chris Henry Jr. and Brandon Inniss. Shocker: The Buckeyes are loaded.

The next tier for Wasserman is the ‘Serious Contenders.’ That group consists of USC (Buckeyes travel to Los Angeles on Oct. 31), Penn State, Washington and Michigan (Buckeyes face the Wolverines on Nov. 28). The only member of the ‘Dark Horse’ category is Iowa, which Ohio State will face on Oct. 3 in Iowa City.

So sure, the schedule is tough. But that’s not going to stop anyone from keeping the expectations sky-high for Ohio State heading into the 2026 season.

