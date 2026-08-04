Three Ohio State linemen named to watch list for Outland Trophy

COLUMBUS — A trio of Ohio State offensive line stars are on the preseason watch list for a major award.

Yes, three Buckeyes offensive linemen made the watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is given annually to the top interior lineman on offense or defense in college football.

It starts with center Carson Hinzman, who enters his fifth season of college football with starting experience in three of his first four years. He was the starting center in 2023, started at center for the final six games of the national title year in 2024 and was the starting center last year. He’s one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the sport.

Senior left guard Luke Montgomery is also a preseason watch list member for the Outland Trophy. Montgomery started the final few games of the College Football Playoff run in 2024 and was the team’s full-time starting left guard last season. He is among the most experienced linemen returning this season. And then there’s Austin Siereveld, who the Buckeyes aren’t even sure where to play him yet this fall. He was a guard during the CFP run in 2024 but was the Ohio State starting left tackle — and a dominant one at that — last fall. He could play tackle or guard for the Buckeyes this season.

They’re the latest Ohio State stars to be included on preseason watch lists.

The full list of Ohio State players on preseason watch lists can be found below:

Maxwell Award (best player in CFB) preseason watch list

WR Jeremiah Smith

QB Julian Sayin

RB Bo Jackson

Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) watch list

C Carson Hinzman

LG Luke Montgomery

LT/RG Austin Siereveld

Nagurski Award (best defensive player in CFB) preseason watch list

SAF Jaylen McClain

DE Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Mannelly Award (best longsnapper) watch list

LS Dalton Riggs