Ohio State 2026 schedule ranks as toughest in Big Ten

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has the toughest upcoming schedule the program has seen in years, maybe ever.

And it’s becoming more and more clear as the season nears that this is among the toughest schedules that any team will play in college football this upcoming fall.

On3’s Ari Wasserman ranked the toughest schedules in the Big Ten, and the Buckeyes are at the top of that list. They’re ahead of Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon and USC.

Ohio State will host Michigan (Nov. 28), Oregon (Nov. 7) and Illinois (Sept. 26) while traveling to Texas (Sept. 12), Iowa (Oct. 3), Indiana (Oct. 17), USC (Oct. 31) and Nebraska (Nov. 21), arguably the toughest five-game road slate of any program in the sport.

Here was the reasoning from On3’s Ari Wasserman behind the decision to name the Ohio State schedule the toughest in the Big Ten:

Ohio State has been criticized in the past for benefiting from playing in a league that’s substandard to the SEC. That, of course, changed in the recent past when USC, Oregon, and Washington joined the Big Ten. This year? Ohio State faces perhaps the most challenging schedule in all of college football. The Buckeyes face Texas on the road in week 2, one of the most highly anticipated nonconference games in the country. They also have a stretch in October and early November when they play Indiana and USC on the road and then host Oregon, all consecutively. In total, Ohio State plays three teams in the top six of On3’s Way-too-early top 25 for the 2026 season, and five if you also account for a road game at Iowa and hosting Michigan. Brutal.

The only break Ohio State seemed to catch in this 2026 schedule: the Buckeyes can’t play themselves.

Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State (12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Sept. 12 — at Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State (Noon, FOX)

Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois

Oct. 3 — at Iowa

Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland (NOT AT NOON)

Oct. 17 — at Indiana

Oct. 24 — IDLE

Oct. 31 — at USC

Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon

Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21 — at Nebraska

Nov. 28 — Ohio State vs. Michigan (Noon, FOX)