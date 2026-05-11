Ohio State bringing back all-black uniforms during this upcoming season

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is bringing back the all-black uniforms for this upcoming season.

Yes, the popular all-black look that was last used in a 2022 win over Wisconsin will make its triumphant return to the Horseshoe at some point this upcoming season. The date of the all-black uniform game is not yet public.

As stated, Ohio State last used all-black uniforms in 2022. The Buckeyes first wore them in a win over Penn State back on Oct. 17, 2015 in a night game. In 2018, they beat Nebraska while wearing the black uniforms during a day game. And in 2019, they beat Michigan State in a night game while wearing the black uniforms.

Ohio State is 4-0 all-time in its all-black uniform look, winning by an average score of 40-18 across those four games. The only single-digit win in the all-black series was the 2018 win over Nebraska, a 36-31 nail-biter.

And after four years away, the black unis are coming back out to play — with a twist. Those all-black uniforms will feature the fan-favorite Heritage gray shoulder sleeve stripe this time, a first for the all-black look for the Buckeyes.

The possible games Ohio State could play in the all-black uniforms are vs. Ball State on Sept. 5, Sept. 19 against Kent State, Sept. 26 against Illinois, Oct. 10 against Maryland, Nov. 7 against Oregon or Nov. 21 against Northwestern. The Buckeyes are not expected to wear them against nonconference opponents, especially considering they’re from the MAC.

Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State

Sept. 12 — at Texas

Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State

Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois

Oct. 3 — at Iowa

Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland

Oct. 17 — at Indiana

Oct. 24 — IDLE

Oct. 31 — at USC

Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon

Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21 — at Nebraska

Nov. 28 — vs. Michigan (12 p.m., FOX)