Ohio State bringing back all-black uniforms during this upcoming season
COLUMBUS — Ohio State is bringing back the all-black uniforms for this upcoming season.
Yes, the popular all-black look that was last used in a 2022 win over Wisconsin will make its triumphant return to the Horseshoe at some point this upcoming season. The date of the all-black uniform game is not yet public.
As stated, Ohio State last used all-black uniforms in 2022. The Buckeyes first wore them in a win over Penn State back on Oct. 17, 2015 in a night game. In 2018, they beat Nebraska while wearing the black uniforms during a day game. And in 2019, they beat Michigan State in a night game while wearing the black uniforms.
Ohio State is 4-0 all-time in its all-black uniform look, winning by an average score of 40-18 across those four games. The only single-digit win in the all-black series was the 2018 win over Nebraska, a 36-31 nail-biter.
And after four years away, the black unis are coming back out to play — with a twist. Those all-black uniforms will feature the fan-favorite Heritage gray shoulder sleeve stripe this time, a first for the all-black look for the Buckeyes.
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The possible games Ohio State could play in the all-black uniforms are vs. Ball State on Sept. 5, Sept. 19 against Kent State, Sept. 26 against Illinois, Oct. 10 against Maryland, Nov. 7 against Oregon or Nov. 21 against Northwestern. The Buckeyes are not expected to wear them against nonconference opponents, especially considering they’re from the MAC.
2026 Ohio State football schedule
Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State
Sept. 12 — at Texas
Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State
Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois
Oct. 3 — at Iowa
Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland
Oct. 17 — at Indiana
Oct. 24 — IDLE
Oct. 31 — at USC
Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon
Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern
Nov. 21 — at Nebraska
Nov. 28 — vs. Michigan (12 p.m., FOX)