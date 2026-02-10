Arvell Reese opens draft season as top-ranked Big Board prospect

COLUMBUS — Former Ohio State stars will head to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine in a couple of weeks, hoping to boost their respective draft stock and impress scouts.

One Ohio State player is heading to the combine as the top overall prospect in the draft, according to one draft expert.

Yes, former Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese is the No. 1 overall prospect in April’s NFL Draft, according to The Athletic NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler, who revealed his top 100 players in the 2026 NFL Draft on Tuesday. Reese is one of seven Ohio State players in the top 100 and one of four in the top 10 list of prospects.

Reese was a superstar in the Ohio State defense in 2025, his lone season as a starter. He had 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this past season, earning All-American honors at his post at linebacker.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Brugler thinks Reese will be the No. 1 overall pick; he still expects Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to be selected first by the Las Vegas Raiders. But Reese is his pre-combine top overall player available.

Following Reese is former Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs, who is Brugler’s No. 4 overall player. Former Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is No. 5 overall, while Carnell Tate is Brugler’s No. 10 overall prospect. Reese and Styles are expected to be the first Ohio State linebackers selected in the first round of an NFL Draft since 2016.

From there, it gets interesting. Brugler has defensive tackle Kayden McDonald as the No. 26 available prospect, cornerback Davison Igbinosun as the No. 50 player and tight end Max Klare as the No. 54 overall prospect in the top 100.

Ohio State players in Dane Brugler’s top 100

LB Arvell Reese — No. 1 overall

SAF Caleb Downs — No. 4 overall

LB Sonny Styles — No. 5 overall

WR Carnell Tate — No. 10 overall

DL Kayden McDonald — No. 26 overall

CB Davison Igbinosun — No. 50 overall

TE Max Klare — No. 54 overall