Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese declares for NFL Draft

COLUMBUS — Ohio State junior linebacker Arvell Reese has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after an incredible third season with the Buckeyes.

Reese is expected to be one of the top players selected in the draft because of his versatility as an off-ball linebacker who can also rush the passer.

Reese was a superstar in the Ohio State defense in 2025, his lone season as a starter. He had 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this past season, earning All-American honors at his post at linebacker.

He and fellow starting linebacker Sonny Styles, who is graduating and will go to the NFL Draft, are expected to become the first Ohio State linebackers to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2016, when Darren Lee did it.

Arvell Reese is the third Ohio State underclassman to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, joining wide receiver Carnell Tate and safety Caleb Downs.

Tate caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buckeyes this year, becoming half of the best wide receiver tandem in the country alongside Jeremiah Smith. He spent three years playing significant time for the Buckeyes, catching 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in his college career.

He’ll likely become next in an incredibly long line of elite receiver talents to come out of Ohio State and into the NFL, joining now-pros Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., among others. Tate projects as one of the few receivers to become a first-round pick in April.

Downs has been one of the best defensive players in college football during each of his three college football seasons, two of them coming at Ohio State. Now he’s going to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft this upcoming spring.

The list of accomplishments for Caleb Downs is immense. He’s one of the most decorated defensive players to ever come through Ohio State.