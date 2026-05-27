Kickoff times, TV networks revealed for Buckeyes tune-up nonconference matchups

COLUMBUS — Ohio State already knew it was heading to Texas for a primetime showdown against the Longhorns in the second week of the season. Now the Buckeyes know their kickoff time and TV channel assignments for the other two nonconference games on the 2026 schedule.

The Buckeyes will open the season at home against Ball State on Sept. 5. That game will be televised by Big Ten Network and will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Of course, Ohio State will then face Texas on Sept. 12 before returning to the Horseshoe for a date with Kent State on Sept. 19. The game against Kent State will kick off at Noon and will be on FOX, a Big Noon Saturday showdown between the Buckeyes and Golden Flashes.

Ohio State hasn’t lost to a team from the Mid-American Conference since 1894. Ball State will get the first crack at ending that streak, while Kent State will have the second this season. The Buckeyes have faced a team from the MAC in all but one of Ryan Day’s full seasons as head coach, not counting the 2020 season that featured no nonconference games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Ohio State learned that its Oct. 10 home matchup against Maryland will kick off at some time between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. — meaning it will certainly not be a Big Noon Saturday game on FOX. That will either be an afternoon kickoff or a night game, but the TV channel has yet to be decided or announced.

Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State (12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Sept. 12 — at Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State (Noon, FOX)

Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois

Oct. 3 — at Iowa

Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland (NOT AT NOON)

Oct. 17 — at Indiana

Oct. 24 — IDLE

Oct. 31 — at USC

Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon

Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21 — at Nebraska

Nov. 28 — Ohio State vs. Michigan (Noon, FOX)