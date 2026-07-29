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Live updates: Ohio State takes the stage at 2026 Big Ten Media Days

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Mick Walker@mickdwalker
07/29/26

CHICAGO, Ill. – 2026 Big Ten Media Days kicked off on Tuesday. Ohio State will meet with both the local and national media on Wednesday.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Jaylen McClain will represent the Buckeyes. It will be Smith’s second, and likely final, year at the end.

Lettermen Row has live updates on the events.

By:Mick Walker

Buckeyes conduct breakout podium sessions

07/29/2026 02:41:13 PM

After doing their carousel of national media obligations, Ryan Day and Ohio State’s player representatives conducted their breakout podium session.

By:Mick Walker

Ryan Day takes the podium for the first time

07/29/2026 02:39:54 PM

Day used most of his opening press conference at Big Ten Media Days to talk about the offseason. But he did answer a few questions, including one about Julian Sayin.

By:Mick Walker

Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith growing connection

07/29/2026 02:39:04 PM

Lettermen Row‘s Spencer Holbrook spoke with Julian Sayin about his growing connection with star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

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