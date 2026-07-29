Live updates: Ohio State takes the stage at 2026 Big Ten Media Days

CHICAGO, Ill. – 2026 Big Ten Media Days kicked off on Tuesday. Ohio State will meet with both the local and national media on Wednesday.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Jaylen McClain will represent the Buckeyes. It will be Smith’s second, and likely final, year at the end.

Lettermen Row has live updates on the events.

By: Mick Walker Buckeyes conduct breakout podium sessions After doing their carousel of national media obligations, Ryan Day and Ohio State’s player representatives conducted their breakout podium session. Ohio State. Big Ten Media Days. pic.twitter.com/ofdEUvDu4r — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) July 29, 2026

By: Mick Walker Ryan Day takes the podium for the first time Day used most of his opening press conference at Big Ten Media Days to talk about the offseason. But he did answer a few questions, including one about Julian Sayin. "When you look in his eye now, you see a different person."



Ryan Day on @OhioStateFB QB Julian Sayin entering Year 3 👇 pic.twitter.com/1C9W9WFiwx — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) July 29, 2026