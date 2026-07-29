Lettermen Row Football
Live updates: Ohio State takes the stage at 2026 Big Ten Media Days
CHICAGO, Ill. – 2026 Big Ten Media Days kicked off on Tuesday. Ohio State will meet with both the local and national media on Wednesday.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Jaylen McClain will represent the Buckeyes. It will be Smith’s second, and likely final, year at the end.
Lettermen Row has live updates on the events.
Buckeyes conduct breakout podium sessions07/29/2026 02:41:13 PM
After doing their carousel of national media obligations, Ryan Day and Ohio State’s player representatives conducted their breakout podium session.
Ryan Day takes the podium for the first time07/29/2026 02:39:54 PM
Day used most of his opening press conference at Big Ten Media Days to talk about the offseason. But he did answer a few questions, including one about Julian Sayin.
Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith growing connection07/29/2026 02:39:04 PM
Lettermen Row‘s Spencer Holbrook spoke with Julian Sayin about his growing connection with star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
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