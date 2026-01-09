Ohio State wide receiver Bodpegn Miller entering transfer portal

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State wide receiver attrition is continuing: first-year wide receiver Bodpegn Miller is entering the transfer portal.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next stops.

Miller was a late-rising class of 2025 prospect who Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline identified as a project piece with the potential to become a good Buckeyes receiver. Now with Hartline serving as the head coach at South Florida instead of on staff at Ohio State, Miller is leaving the Buckeyes program after one season.

He joins former five-star prospects Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham as now-former Buckeyes wide receivers to leave the program and enter the transfer portal since Hartline’s departure.

Bodpegn Miller was expected to be a developmental piece for the future at Ohio State. He’s hoping to instead become part of the present elsewhere. After one season at Ohio State, he is entering the transfer portal.

Bodpegn Miller joins Ohio State players in the transfer portal

It’s all part of a week full of attrition for Ohio State following the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal loss, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened Friday morning.

It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive backs Bryce West and Aaron Scott, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receivers Mylan Graham and Damarion Witten and defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too. Safety Malik Hartford is in the portal, too. Ohio State offensive linemen Devontae Armstrong, Jayvon McFadden, Justin Terry Isaiah Kema announced their intentions, as well. Defensive tackle is a position in serious flux, as well.

The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.

Bodpegn Miller is the latest to enter.