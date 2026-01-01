Ohio State DB Bryce West enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State defensive back Bryce West was thought to be building toward earning a role in the defense this season. Instead, he was in a backup role all year.

Now he’ll move on with the hope of finding playing time at his next stop. West is entering the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Friday, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He’ll have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

West is a former top-75 recruit from the class of 2024 but hasn’t been able to contribute in his first two years at Ohio State, so he’s moving on.

After an impressive spring of work, West was squarely in the mix for playing time entering training camp in August. But once Lorenzo Styles Jr. emerged as a pivotal piece of the defense, West was relegated to a backup nickel role for the Buckeyes. He rarely saw the field in his second season on campus.

Still, the Ohio State coaching staff was excited for West and his future back during camp, as Lettermen Row was working to source who could be a breakout in the defense.

Buckeyes safeties coach Matt Guerrieri said this about West:

“Bryce brings – he’s got size. He’s a 10.4 [seconds] 100-meter in high school, smart dude,” Guerrieri said of West. “I mean, I think really, really highly of Bryce. So Bryce is one of those guys that has flexibility to be able to do a lot of different things. He’s played in the slot. He’s played outside. He knows what’s happening at safety. Bryce is awesome. I love Bryce.

“I think there was even a leap happening during the season. So early on, he’s just figuring it out. Then he’s saying, “okay, I’m learning multiple positions at the end of last year.” Then we’ll put this guy into packaging on the field. So I’m really excited about Bryce West.”

But after two years at Ohio State, Bryce West is now on the move. He’ll enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop of college football.