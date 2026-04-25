Caden Curry selected by Indianapolis Colts in sixth round of NFL Draft

COLUMBUS — Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry waited patiently for his turn to become a star for the Buckeyes defense.

He led the Buckeyes in sacks and tackles for loss last season, and now he’s the latest star from that defense to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Curry was selected in the sixth round of the draft on Saturday, going No. 214th overall to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s the second defensive lineman from Ohio State to be selected in this NFL Draft, the first being unanimous All-American defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

He’s the 10th Buckeyes star to be selected in this draft, joining wide receiver Carnell Tate (fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans), linebacker Arvell Reese (fifth overall to the New York Giants), linebacker Sonny Styles (seventh overall to the Washington Commanders), safety Caleb Downs (11th overall to the Dallas Cowboys), defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (36th overall to the Houston Texans), tight end Max Klare (61st overall to the Los Angeles Rams), cornerback Davison Igbinosun (62nd overall to the Miami Dolphins), tight end Will Kacmarek (87th overall to the Miami Dolphins) and defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. (172nd overall to the New Orleans Saints).

He thrived in the Ohio State defense last season, posting 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss to go with 66 combined tackles, two passes deflected, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery across 14 games. Throughout his career, Curry had 25 tackles for loss and 15 sacks, becoming a staple of the defensive front for multiple seasons — a few as a rotational piece and one as a star.

From playing time as a freshman, a national championship as a junior, a first-team All-American nod from On3, second-team All-American honor (Walter Camp) and third-team All-American honor (Associated Press) as a senior, Caden Curry worked toward this.

Now he’s an NFL Draft selection from the Buckeyes, heading to Indianapolis with a chance to make an impact at the next level.

Ohio State players still available in 2026 NFL Draft

+ DT Tywone Malone

+ RB CJ Donaldson

+ OT Ethan Onianwa

+ LB Joey Velazquez

+ K Jayden Fielding

+ LS Colin Johnson

+ LS John Ferlmann