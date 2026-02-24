ESPN NFL Mock Draft predicts Caleb Downs to make history

COLUMBUS — Ohio State safety Caleb Downs was one of the best defensive players in the country for the last three seasons.

Across three seasons of college football, Downs had 257 combined tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 12 pass deflections and two punts returned for a touchdown. During his time with the Buckeyes, he had 150 combined tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, eight pass deflections and two forced fumbles, as well as one of his two punts returned for a touchdown.

He was always viewed as a first-round draft choice in this spring’s NFL Draft. Now he’s being looked at, at least by one draft expert, as a record-breaking draft choice.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. released his pre-NFL Combine mock draft, and he has Downs going No. 2 overall to the New York Jets in the latest projection. If that happens, Downs would be tied as the highest-drafted safety in the history of the NFL Draft.

Here’s what Kiper said about Downs: This would be the highest draft slot for a safety since Eric Turner went No. 2 in 1991. Downs is worthy, though. He reads the offense so well, and then he has quickness, physicality and ball skills to make plays against both the run and the pass. He can truly impact a defense’s ceiling from the back end, with six interceptions, 18 tackles for loss and 22 run stops over his three college seasons. The Jets’ defense didn’t have a single INT in 2025 — yes, you read that right — and only the Cowboys gave up more points (29.6 per game). Plus, Andre Cisco is hitting free agency.

Downs would be behind only Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who will go first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Downs is one of five Ohio State stars selected in Kiper’s mock draft — and one of four in the first 10 picks.

Kiper also has linebacker Arvell Reese going No. 4 overall to the Tennessee Titans, wide receiver Carnell Tate landing with the Cleveland Browns at No. 6 overall, linebacker Sonny Styles going seventh overall to the Washington Commanders and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald falling off the board at No. 25 overall, selected by the Chicago Bears.

But the draft process is still ongoing, and the NFL Scouting Combine will be an opportunity for all of them to raise their draft profile.

It all starts with Caleb Downs, who could become a record-breaking draft choice in a couple of months.