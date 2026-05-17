Ohio State tops CBS Sports post-spring ranking of all 138 FBS teams
COLUMBUS — Ohio State has one of the toughest schedules in college football for this upcoming season. But with nearly the entire offense returning for another potential national title run and a consistent defense — no matter what the group losses — the Buckeyes are well-positioned to win big again this season.
The folks at CBS Sports tend to agree; they have the Buckeyes at No. 1 in their post-spring rankings of all 138 teams in college football’s FBS level.
Ohio State is ahead of Texas, Oregon, Notre Dame and Georgia to round out the top five of the rankings, which are a consensus ranking made up of the CBS Sports college football experts. Five different CBS Sports experts have the Buckeyes in the top spot: Tom Fornelli, John Talty, Chip Patterson, David Cobb and Cody Nagel.
Three experts chose Texas as the top-ranked team, while Oregon received a first-place vote and Miami received a first-place vote.
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The top 25 CBS Sports’ ranking of all FBS teams following spring practice is below. The full 138 can be found here.
Teams in bold are on the Ohio State football schedule
CBS Sports post-spring top 25
1. Ohio State
2. Texas (Sept. 12 in Austin)
3. Oregon (Nov. 7 in Columbus)
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Indiana (Oct. 17 in Bloomington)
7. Miami
8. Texas A&M
9. Texas Tech
10. Oklahoma
11. Alabama
12. Ole Miss
13. LSU
14. USC (Oct. 31 in Los Angeles)
15. BYU
16. Michigan (Nov. 28 in Columbus)
17. Tennessee
18. Penn State
19. Washington
20. SMU
21. Missouri
22. Utah
23. Iowa (Oct. 3 in Iowa City)
24. Louisville
25. Florida
2026 Ohio State football schedule
Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State
Sept. 12 — at Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State
Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois
Oct. 3 — at Iowa
Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland
Oct. 17 — at Indiana
Oct. 24 — IDLE
Oct. 31 — at USC
Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon
Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern
Nov. 21 — at Nebraska
Nov. 28 — vs. Michigan (Noon, FOX)