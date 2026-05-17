Ohio State tops CBS Sports post-spring ranking of all 138 FBS teams

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has one of the toughest schedules in college football for this upcoming season. But with nearly the entire offense returning for another potential national title run and a consistent defense — no matter what the group losses — the Buckeyes are well-positioned to win big again this season.

The folks at CBS Sports tend to agree; they have the Buckeyes at No. 1 in their post-spring rankings of all 138 teams in college football’s FBS level.

Ohio State is ahead of Texas, Oregon, Notre Dame and Georgia to round out the top five of the rankings, which are a consensus ranking made up of the CBS Sports college football experts. Five different CBS Sports experts have the Buckeyes in the top spot: Tom Fornelli, John Talty, Chip Patterson, David Cobb and Cody Nagel.

Three experts chose Texas as the top-ranked team, while Oregon received a first-place vote and Miami received a first-place vote.

The top 25 CBS Sports’ ranking of all FBS teams following spring practice is below. The full 138 can be found here.

Teams in bold are on the Ohio State football schedule

CBS Sports post-spring top 25

1. Ohio State

2. Texas (Sept. 12 in Austin)

3. Oregon (Nov. 7 in Columbus)

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Indiana (Oct. 17 in Bloomington)

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Texas Tech

10. Oklahoma

11. Alabama

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. USC (Oct. 31 in Los Angeles)

15. BYU

16. Michigan (Nov. 28 in Columbus)

17. Tennessee

18. Penn State

19. Washington

20. SMU

21. Missouri

22. Utah

23. Iowa (Oct. 3 in Iowa City)

24. Louisville

25. Florida

Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State

Sept. 12 — at Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State

Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois

Oct. 3 — at Iowa

Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland

Oct. 17 — at Indiana

Oct. 24 — IDLE

Oct. 31 — at USC

Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon

Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21 — at Nebraska

Nov. 28 — vs. Michigan (Noon, FOX)

