Buckeyes begin season with CFB27's seventh-ranked defense

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has had the country’s top-ranked defense on the field in each of the last two college football seasons. Even after losing eight starters from the 2024 defense that won a national title, the Buckeyes again fielded the best defense in the sport last year.

Well, for the second straight offseason, Ohio State will replace eight defensive starters. So it’s fair that some folks are skeptical that the Buckeyes can replicate their defensive success from the last two years a third time.

That’s why the new CFB27 video game from EA Sports has Ohio State checking in with the seventh-best defense in the game to begin the year.

The Buckeyes are third in the Big Ten in that category.

The six defenses rated higher than Ohio State to start the game are No. 1 Oregon (91 overall), followed by Indiana (90 overall), Notre Dame (90 overall), Texas Tech (90 overall), Georgia (89 overall) and Alabama (89 overall). Ohio State has an 88 overall defense, tied with Texas and Oklahoma but just ahead of LSU (87 overall).

EA Sports released the top offenses in the country for the new video game, and the Buckeyes have the best offense in that game. They’re a 92 overall on offense to top every other program in the game.

That combination of a 92 offense and an 88 defensive rating gives the Buckeyes an overall of 90 as a team — second only behind Oregon, which debuts as a 91 overall in the game.

Buckeyes have second-toughest place to play in CFB27

Ohio Stadium will debut as the second-toughest place to play in the new game that is set to be released next month, trailing only Tiger Stadium at LSU. Ohio State had the third-toughest venue in the sport in last year’s video game but passed Penn State’s Beaver Stadium for this new edition of the game.

Michigan Stadium (The Big House) is 12th in the rankings of toughest places to play. Ohio State notably beat the Wolverines 27-9 in a snowy Big House back in November.

Ohio State will travel to three different venues that are in the 25 toughest places to play this upcoming season. The Buckeyes will head to Texas — the 13th hardest place to play — on Sept. 12, to Indiana — the 17th hardest place to play — on Oct. 17 and to Iowa — the 19th toughest place to play — on Oct. 3.

The top five of hardest places to play in the new game can be found below.

1. Tiger Stadium, LSU

2. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State

3. Beaver Stadium, Penn State

4. Sanford Stadium, Georgia

5. Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama