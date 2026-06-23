Ohio State has top-rated offense in CFB27 video game

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has almost every piece back from last season on the offensive side of the ball. It has the Buckeyes quite excited for what this offense can be this fall.

The new CFB27 video game reflects that excitement. EA Sports released the top offenses in the country for the new video game, and the Buckeyes have the best offense in that game. They’re a 92 overall on offense.

It gives the Buckeyes the No. 2 overall team in the game behind Oregon; Ohio State has a defensive rating of 88 — seventh overall — and a 90 overall for the game.

Ohio State feels that its continuity on the offensive line will be the biggest piece of the step forward — assuming a step forward takes place for the group that returns four starters. The Buckeyes have more returning starts along the offensive line than any other program in the Power Four heading into the 2026 season. And that experienced offensive line will protect a veteran Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback, Julian Sayin who will be handing off to a 1,000-yard tailback, sophomore Bo Jackson, and throwing to the best player in college football, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The Big Ten has the top three teams in the game overall. Oregon is No. 1, while the Buckeyes are No. 2 and Indiana is third.

Buckeyes have second-toughest place to play in CFB27

Ohio Stadium will debut as the second-toughest place to play in the new game that is set to be released next month, trailing only Tiger Stadium at LSU. Ohio State had the third-toughest venue in the sport in last year’s video game but passed Penn State’s Beaver Stadium for this new edition of the game.

Michigan Stadium (The Big House) is 12th in the rankings of toughest places to play. Ohio State notably beat the Wolverines 27-9 in a snowy Big House back in November.

Ohio State will travel to three different venues that are in the 25 toughest places to play this upcoming season. The Buckeyes will head to Texas — the 13th hardest place to play — on Sept. 12, to Indiana — the 17th hardest place to play — on Oct. 17 and to Iowa — the 19th toughest place to play — on Oct. 3.

The top five of hardest places to play in the new game can be found below.

1. Tiger Stadium, LSU

2. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State

3. Beaver Stadium, Penn State

4. Sanford Stadium, Georgia

5. Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama