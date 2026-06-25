What are Buckeyes top players ratings in CFB27 video game?

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has the top-rated player in the new CFB27 video game: Jeremiah Smith is a 99 overall to begin the college football season and the video game’s release.

But he’s not the only Buckeyes star to be highly rated in the new video game released by EA Sports.

Ohio State has six players who are rated in the top 10 of their respective positions. And while it’s headlined by the obvious superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, he’s not alone.

The program has two of the top 10 guards in the video game; Luke Montgomery is the fourth-best guard (92 overall) and Austin Siereveld is the eighth-best guard (90 overall) in the game. Julian Sayin is the second-best quarterback in the game with a 94 overall player rating. Some of his notable stats: an 82 speed, a 61 strength rating, an 85 agility rating, an 84 change of direction rating, a 91 injury rating and a 92 awareness rating.

Only Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is rated higher (95 overall) than Sayin.

Carson Hinzman (88 overall) is the ninth-best center in the game.

Only one defensive player is in the top 10 of their respective position rankings: Kenyatta Jackson (91 overall) is the ninth-rated left defensive end in the game. Notable snubs include Devin Sanchez at cornerback and returning starting safety Jaylen McClain, who somehow isn’t one of the 10 best safeties in the video game.

More on Ohio State ratings in new video game

EA Sports has Ohio State checking in with the seventh-best defense in the game to begin the year.

The Buckeyes are third in the Big Ten in that category.

The six defenses rated higher than Ohio State to start the game are No. 1 Oregon (91 overall), followed by Indiana (90 overall), Notre Dame (90 overall), Texas Tech (90 overall), Georgia (89 overall) and Alabama (89 overall). Ohio State has an 88 overall defense, tied with Texas and Oklahoma but just ahead of LSU (87 overall).

EA Sports released the top offenses in the country for the new video game, and the Buckeyes have the best offense in that game. They’re a 92 overall on offense to top every other program in the game.

That combination of a 92 offense and an 88 defensive rating gives the Buckeyes an overall of 90 as a team — second only behind Oregon, which debuts as a 91 overall in the game.

Buckeyes have second-toughest place to play in CFB27

Ohio Stadium will debut as the second-toughest place to play in the new game that is set to be released next month, trailing only Tiger Stadium at LSU. Ohio State had the third-toughest venue in the sport in last year’s video game but passed Penn State’s Beaver Stadium for this new edition of the game.

Michigan Stadium (The Big House) is 12th in the rankings of toughest places to play. Ohio State notably beat the Wolverines 27-9 in a snowy Big House back in November.

Ohio State will travel to three different venues that are in the 25 toughest places to play this upcoming season. The Buckeyes will head to Texas — the 13th hardest place to play — on Sept. 12, to Indiana — the 17th hardest place to play — on Oct. 17 and to Iowa — the 19th toughest place to play — on Oct. 3.

The top five of hardest places to play in the new game can be found below.

1. Tiger Stadium, LSU

2. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State

3. Beaver Stadium, Penn State

4. Sanford Stadium, Georgia

5. Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama