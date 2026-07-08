Athlon Sports projects Buckeyes spot in College Football Playoff, path to national title

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has expectations to win the national championship this season; the Buckeyes won’t shy away from that at all.

And the Buckeyes are predicted to be among the best teams in the country, one of the few who can win the national title this upcoming campaign.

In fact, the folks at Athlon Sports are setting the bar extremely high for Ohio State this year. The preview magazine is the first of the offseason to predict the Buckeyes will win the Big Ten championship, earn the top seed in the College Football Playoff and win the national title.

Yes, Athlon Sports has the Buckeyes as the top overall seed in the CFP, predicting Ohio State to win the Big Ten.

And with that projection, Athlon has predicted the path for the Buckeyes to accomplish that incredible feat. They have Ohio State with a first-round bye before facing No. 8 seed Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal. Of course, they have the Buckeyes taking down the Sooners and facing No. 4 seed Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl semifinal — and winning that game too.

Athlon Sports then has Ohio State facing No. 2 seed and projected SEC Champion Georgia in the national title game in Las Vegas on Jan. 25 — and winning that game to capture the program’s 10th national title.

Other Big Ten teams Athlon Sports has projected in their CFP field: No. 5 seed Indiana and No. 6 seed Oregon, just three teams from the best league in the sport. Athlon has projected four SEC teams, Notre Dame, Texas Tech as the Big 12 champ, Miami as the ACC champ and Boise State as the Mountain West champ and Group of Six representative.

But most importantly, Athlon Sports has the Buckeyes standing out above the rest. They have Ohio State running through the College Football Playoff to win Ryan Day’s second national championship in three years and the program’s 10th overall.