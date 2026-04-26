CJ Donaldson signs with New Orleans Saints as undrafted free agent

COLUMBUS — Ohio State running back CJ Donaldson led the Buckeyes in rushing touchdowns during his lone season with the program last fall.

He’s now heading to the NFL thanks to what he proved at both stops, those coming at West Virginia and Ohio State.

Donaldson signed with the New Orleans Saints after the draft concluded. He’ll join defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr, who was selected by New Orleans in the fifth round, and undrafted free agent defensive tackle Tywone Malone, who also signed with the Saints.

Ohio State had 11 players selected in the NFL Draft: wide receiver Carnell Tate (fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans), linebacker Arvell Reese (fifth overall to the New York Giants), linebacker Sonny Styles (seventh overall to the Washington Commanders), safety Caleb Downs (11th overall to the Dallas Cowboys), defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (36th overall to the Houston Texans), tight end Max Klare (61st overall to the Los Angeles Rams), cornerback Davison Igbinosun (62nd overall to the Miami Dolphins), tight end Will Kacmarek (87th overall to the Miami Dolphins), defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. (172nd overall to the New Orleans Saints), defensive end Caden Curry (214th overall to the Indianapolis Colts) and offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (231st overall to the Atlanta Falcons).

After beginning the 2025 season as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, CJ Donaldson was passed by then-freshman Bo Jackson on the Ohio State running back depth chart. Still, Donaldson finished the season with 96 carries for 361 rushing yards and 10 touchdown runs. He caught 15 passes for 96 yards and a receiving touchdown, as well.

Last season didn’t quite turn out as great as Donaldson or the Buckeyes expected after he did begin the season as the team’s starting quarterback. Still, he worked his way to becoming a free agent NFL signee from Ohio State. Now he is one.

He’ll begin his NFL journey in New Orleans, signing with the Saints as a free agent following the NFL Draft.