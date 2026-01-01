Report: Ohio State hiring Cortez Hankton as next wide receivers coach

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ohio State is moving quickly to fill its open wide receivers coaching spot.

The Buckeyes are expected to hire Cortez Hankton as their next wide receivers coach, according to multiple reports. He’ll take over the best wide receiver room in the country, filling the void left by Brian Hartline as he prepares to become the next head coach at South Florida.

Hankton was most recently the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU — all four years with the Tigers were under Brian Kelly. He was at Georgia for four years as either the wide receivers coach or passing game coordinator before he his time at LSU. He won a national championship with Georgia in 2021 before departing for LSU.

A New Orleans native, Hankton played college football at Southern before playing five years in the NFL for three different teams.

Now Hankton is set to inherit the best wide receiver in the country, Jeremiah Smith, in his room to go along with five-star wide receiver prospect and Ohio State signee Chris Henry Jr., among other former elite receiver prospects. He’ll be tasked with keeping Smith at the level he was at in his first two years of college football or even elevating the rising junior.

But maybe more importantly, Hankton must begin to develop the next wave of the Ohio State receiver room, which has been on a historically great run of sending receivers from the Buckeyes program to the NFL since Hartline took over the room in 2018.

Hankton has experience with top-level NFL wide receivers, helping develop Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas into first-round picks from the 2023 LSU offense as well as Ladd McConkey from the Georgia teams that won a national title and George Pickens at Georgia before that.

But there have been some who have doubted Hankton’s ability to maintain a top-level room, especially at LSU when the Tigers struggled to pass the football in 2024 and 2025, leading to Brian Kelly’s dismissal as the head coach.