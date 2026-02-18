Four Buckeyes crack pre-NFL Combine first-round mock draft

COLUMBUS — Another week leading up to the NFL Scouting Combine, another NFL Draft expert predicting Ohio State to have a great first night of the draft in a couple of months.

This time, it’s NFL Network expert Daniel Jeremiah who has four Ohio State products flying off the board in the first half of the first round come April. And these Buckeyes will have more opportunities to rise up draft boards at the scouting combine next week in Indianapolis, as well.

Jeremiah’s mock draft starts with Carnell Tate, who Jeremiah has going No. 5 overall to the New York Giants, giving New York two superstar wide receivers for its young quarterback and new head coach. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 overall pick in Jeremiah’s latest mock draft, but Tate is the second player from the Big Ten and first from Ohio State selected.

Jeremiah then has the Washington Commanders taking now-former Ohio State star EDGE hybrid defender Arvell Reese with the No. 7 overall pick. Reese is Jeremiah’s third EDGE taken in the draft behind Texas Tech’s David Bailey and Miami (Florida) star Rueben Bain.

A third Ohio State star is off the board in the top 10 of Jeremiah’s first-round pre-combine mock draft. Safety Caleb Downs heads to Cincinnati to play for the Bengals, selected No. 10 overall in Jeremiah’s mock draft as the top safety in the draft. And Jeremiah has linebacker Sonny Styles going No. 15 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a very popular selection among NFL Draft experts and their mock drafts along with 12th overall to the Dallas Cowboys.

So that’s four Buckeyes in the top 32 selections.

Notably, Daniel Jeremiah does not have Ohio State star and unanimous All-American selection Kayden McDonald in his first pre-combine mock draft. In fact, Jeremiah has two other defensive tackles taken in the first round of this mock draft: he has Clemson star Peter Woods going 25th overall to the Chicago Bears and Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter heading to the San Francisco 49ers with the 27th overall pick.

And even with McDonald’s surprise fall to the second round of Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft, the board is loaded with now-former Ohio State superstars from this past season.