Ohio State OL Devontae Armstrong entering transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State offensive lineman Devontae Armstrong is entering the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining after being with the Buckeyes for the last two years.

Devontae Armstrong ranked the No. 465 overall prospect and No. 38 interior offensive linemen in On3 Industry Rankings. He was a three-star prospect in the 2024 class.

It’s all part of a week full of attrition for Ohio State following the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal loss, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens Friday morning.

It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive back Bryce West, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receiver Damarion Witten and defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too.

The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.

Devontae Armstrong is the latest to enter.