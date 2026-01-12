Ohio State lands commitment from former Alabama EDGE/LB Qua Russaw

COLUMBUS — Qua Russaw was once a five-star EDGE/linebacker in the recruiting class of 2023. Now Ohio State will take its turn working to get that elite potential out of him.

The Buckeyes landed a commitment from Russaw on Monday, a huge transfer portal win for Ryan Day’s program as it works its roster back into national-title shape.

Russaw visited Ohio State alongside former Alabama defensive linemen James Smith on Thursday. The two were viewed as a package deal out of the transfer portal, much like they were viewed as such when they were coming out of high school. Now they are both committed to the Buckeyes, as Smith joined Russaw with his own Buckeyes pledge.

Smith is Russaw’s former high school teammate at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver High School. Both were five-star prospects coming out of Carver in the 2023 class.

Russaw, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in nine games and made three starts this season. He suffered a foot injury in the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia and missed six games. When he was able to return, Yhonzae Pierre had established himself as the Wolf linebacker in Alabama’s defense — which limited Russaw’s snaps. Russaw finished the season with 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

Smith, a junior, played in all 15 of the Crimson Tide’s games during the 2025-26 season and was in the starting lineup for 12 of them. He finished Year 3 at Alabama with 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to go along with two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. Smith’s 6.5 tackles for loss were the third-most among all Alabama defenders this season.

Qua Russaw now gives Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia another EDGE defender who can be used in a variety of ways. He joins a Buckeyes defensive end group that includes fellow Alabama native Zion Grady and incoming five-star freshman Khary Wilder, as well as the potential return of Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

The transfer portal will be open until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are going to be active bringing visitors in they think could help them return to the national title picture after being eliminated in the College Football Playoff Cotton Bowl quarterfinal by Miami on Dec. 31.

Ohio State has lost defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and CJ Hicks to the transfer portal so far and need help at the position, even if senior Kenyatta Jackson returns to Ohio State for a fifth and final season of college eligibility.

Qua Russaw fits what Ohio State wanted from a linebacker and edge hybrid player. He’s in the fold as part of the Buckeyes program after a successful visit and transfer portal recruitment.