Ohio State opens preseason as No. 1 team in ESPN FPI

COLUMBUS — Just a day after the folks at Athlon Sports listed Ohio State as their projected top seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff — and winner of the Big Ten — the folks at ESPN are helping the hype train roll along for the Buckeyes.

ESPN released its preseason Football Power Index ratings, and Ohio State is opening the year as the top team in college football. The Buckeyes have a 17.1-percent chance to win the national championship in the preseason, according to ESPN. They’re ahead of their Week 2 opponent, Texas, which has a 13.2-percent chance to win the national title.

Oregon, the Buckeyes’ Nov. 7 opponent, is fourth with a 9.8-percent chance to win it all. Indiana has a 6.6% chance, according to ESPN; Ohio State faces the Hoosiers on Oct. 17.

Other Buckeyes opponents in the top 25 include USC (1.7-percent chance to win the national championship), Michigan (1.2-percent chance) and Iowa (0.3-percent chance).

Ohio State, of course, returns starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist from last year Julian Sayin to go along with four returning offensive line starters, the best receiver in the country in Jeremiah Smith and a 1,000-yard back in Bo Jackson. Yes, Ohio State must replace eight defensive starters, but this is a reloading and not a rebuilding for the Buckeyes.

Here’s what ESPN says about the Ohio State Buckeyes:

Chance to go undefeated: 9.2%

Chance to win the Big Ten: 38.8%

Chance to make the College Football Playoff: 75.5%

Chance to make the national championship game: 28.2%

Chance to win the national championship game: 17.1%

So ESPN’s advanced numbers are as high on the Buckeyes as they possibly could be, so much so that they have Ohio State posting the best preseason chance of winning the national title.

The full top 25 of the preseason ESPN FPI can be found below

1. Ohio State: 17.1%

2. Texas: 13.2%

3. Notre Dame: 10.5%

4. Oregon: 9.8%

5. Georgia: 9%

6. Indiana: 6.6%

7. Miami: 5.4%

8. Alabama: 3.7%

9. Texas Tech: 3.7%

10. LSU: 3.5%

11. Texas A&M: 3.4%

12. Oklahoma: 2.0%

13. USC: 1.7%

14. Ole Miss: 1.3%

15. Michigan: 1.2%

16. Tennessee: 1.0%

17. Penn State: 0.8%

18. Florida: 0.7%

19. Clemson: 0.7%

20. BYU: 0.7%

21. Missouri: 0.5%

22. Auburn: 0.4%

23. SMU: 0.4%

24. South Carolina: 0.4%

25. Iowa: 0.3%

ESPN FPI explained

From ESPN: The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.

