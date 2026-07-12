Where each Buckeyes opponent opened preseason in ESPN FPI

COLUMBUS — Ohio State made headlines late last week when it became the No. 1 team in the ESPN FPI ratings to begin the preseason.

The Buckeyes return nearly every playmaker from their potent offense and have the pieces necessary to keep humming on defense, and the advanced numbers say the Buckeyes are going to be a national title favorite this fall.

With that being said, the folks at ESPN and the advanced metrics do understand just how tough the Buckeyes’s schedule is for the upcoming year; Ohio State has the eighth toughest schedule in the country according to ESPN. The numbers give the Buckeyes less than a 10-percent chance of going undefeated.

Here’s what ESPN says about the Ohio State Buckeyes entering the 2026 regular season:

Chance to go undefeated: 9.2%

Chance to win the Big Ten: 38.8%

Chance to make the College Football Playoff: 75.5%

Chance to make the national championship game: 28.2%

Chance to win the national championship game: 17.1%

But perhaps more importantly, the FPI ratings for all 12 of the Buckeyes’ regular-season opponents are listed below. Yes, Ohio State will face six teams in the top 25 and three in the top 10 — two of which are on the road. Of course, the early-season trip to Texas and the midseason trip to Indiana are the obvious headliners.

Here is where all 12 Ohio State opponents rank out of the 138 teams in FBS football for this upcoming season:

Ball State (Sept. 5) — 134

at Texas (Sept. 12) — 2

Kent State (Sept. 19) — 135

Illinois (Sept. 26) — 39

at Iowa (Oct. 3) — 25

Maryland (Oct. 10) — 61

at Indiana (Oct. 17) — 6

IDLE ON OCT. 24

at USC (Oct. 31) — 13

Oregon (Nov. 7) — 4

Northwestern (Nov. 14) — 60

at Nebraska (Nov. 21) — 30

Michigan (Nov. 28) — 15