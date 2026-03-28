Ohio State tops initial SP+ advanced metric rankings

COLUMBUS — After falling short in the College Football Playoff back in December, Ohio State is back on the practice field for spring ball, working to get back to the top of the sport.

Midway through spring, the Buckeyes are currently the betting favorite to win the national title this upcoming season. That shows the advanced metrics from the folks in the desert already love the Buckeyes. And now so does a major predictive ranking system.

Ohio State is the top team in college football for this upcoming season, according to ESPN advanced college football expert Bill Connelly’s SP+ metric. The Buckeyes have a 31.8 SP+ ranking to top the list, a 40.6 offensive rating (second behind Oregon) and a 8.8 defensive rating (No. 1).

Overall, they’re ahead of Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame and Indiana — which rounded out the top five.

With the tough schedule on deck this season, Ohio State will face six teams in the initial SP+ top 25.

Here’s a breakdown:

Date Opponent Overall SP+ (national rank) Offensive SP+ (national rank) Defensive SP+ (national rank) Sept. 5 Ball State -25.2 (134) 12.3 (136) 36.7 (128) Sept. 12 at Texas 23.7 (6) 37.6 (7) 14.3 (8) Sept. 19 Kent State -20.1 (128) 15.9 (125) 35.5 (127) Sept. 26 Illinois 9.3 (33) 31.5 (28) 22.7 (44) Oct. 3 at Iowa 13.6 (22) 30.3 (38) 17.3 (17) Oct. 10 Maryland 3.8 (55) 26.1 65) 22.7 (43) Oct. 17 at Indiana 24.5 (5) 37.4 (9) 13.5 (6) Oct. 31 at USC 16.8 (13) 37.7 (6) 20.5 (29) Nov. 7 Oregon 28.3 (2) 40.7 (1) 12.6 (3) Nov. 14 Northwestern 4.6 (49) 24.5 (78) 20.4 (28) Nov. 21 at Nebraska 7.7 (37) 29.2 (49) 21.5 (39) Nov. 28 Michigan 16.1 (14) 32.8 (20) 16.2 (13)

With returning stars on offense and an expectation for excellence on defense, Ohio State is at the top of the sport’s predictive power rating system. That won’t matter once the ball is kicked off in September, though.

Mid-spring national title odds for Ohio State

A few weeks into spring practice, the national championship odds from the folks at BetMGM have been updated to reflect current trends.

To no surprise, Ohio State is still the favorite to win it all next season — despite having to replace multiple first-round draft choices and other contributors from last year’s team. The Buckeyes are currently 6/1 (+600) to win the title next season, according to BetMGM. No change at the top.

Here’s the full top 10:

Ohio State (+600)

Notre Dame (+700)

Oregon (+700)

Texas (+700)

Indiana (+750)

Georgia (+1000)

LSU (+1200)

Alabama (+1500)

Texas A&M (+1500)

Miami (+1500)

Texas Tech (+1500)