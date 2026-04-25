Ethan Onianwa selected by Atlanta Falcons in seventh round of NFL Draft

COLUMBUS — Ethan Onianwa didn’t have the year at Ohio State that he envisioned when he transferred in last offseason. He still became an NFL Draft selection on Saturday, anyway.

Onianwa was selected in the seventh round of the draft on Saturday, going No. 231 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. He’s the lone Ohio State offensive lineman to be selected in this edition of the draft.

He’s the 11th Buckeyes star to be selected in this draft, joining wide receiver Carnell Tate (fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans), linebacker Arvell Reese (fifth overall to the New York Giants), linebacker Sonny Styles (seventh overall to the Washington Commanders), safety Caleb Downs (11th overall to the Dallas Cowboys), defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (36th overall to the Houston Texans), tight end Max Klare (61st overall to the Los Angeles Rams), cornerback Davison Igbinosun (62nd overall to the Miami Dolphins), tight end Will Kacmarek (87th overall to the Miami Dolphins), defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. (172nd overall to the New Orleans Saints) and defensive end Caden Curry (214th overall to the Indianapolis Colts).

Onianwa transferred to Ohio State from Rice last offseason but did not earn a starting spot on the Buckeyes’ offensive line. Instead, he was a backup for all 14 games at Ohio State before heading to the draft.

Ohio State players still available in 2026 NFL Draft

+ DT Tywone Malone

+ RB CJ Donaldson

+ LB Joey Velazquez

+ K Jayden Fielding

+ LS Colin Johnson

+ LS John Ferlmann