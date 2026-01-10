Ohio State freshman safety Faheem Delane entering transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Another member of the 2025 recruiting class is leaving Ohio State after one season: safety Faheem Delane is the latest Buckeyes freshman to enter the transfer portal after one year.

Delane is a former top-75 prospect in his class. He played in nearly every game this past season, either in the defense or on special teams. Now he’s heading out to find a new destination.

Ohio State is also losing superstar safety Caleb Downs to the NFL Draft and will have a few safeties coming in from the 2026 recruiting class, but the safety position, like cornerback, now likely needs help from the transfer portal.

The Buckeyes recruited Delane from Good Council High School in Maryland. He was a big win for Matt Guerrieri as part of the 2025 recruiting class. Now he’s hitting the transfer portal after one season with the program.

Bodpegn Miller joins Ohio State players in the transfer portal

It’s all part of a week full of attrition for Ohio State following the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal loss, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened Friday morning.

It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive backs Bryce West and Aaron Scott, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receivers Mylan Graham, Bodpegn Miller and Damarion Witten and defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too. Safety Malik Hartford is in the portal, too. Ohio State offensive linemen Devontae Armstrong, Jayvon McFadden, Justin Terry Isaiah Kema announced their intentions, as well. Defensive tackle is a position in serious flux, as well.

The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.

Faheem Delane is the latest to enter.