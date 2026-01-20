Ohio State set for mid-season date at national champion Indiana

COLUMBUS — Ohio State had its Big Ten Championship dream smashed by the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers back in early December.

The rematch is set for Oct. 17 in Bloomington.

Yes, the Buckeyes and Hoosiers will battle for Big Ten supremacy at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 17, the Big Ten announced just hours after Indiana beat Miami in the national title game — claiming the first Hoosiers national title, first under Curt Cignetti and third straight national title for the Big Ten as a whole.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is working to climb back to the top of the sport after spending most of the season at the top before losing the final two games of the year: Indiana beat the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship and Miami beat Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal on New Year’s Eve.

The Buckeyes will have one of the toughest schedules in college football next season, traveling to Texas, Indiana, Iowa, USC and Nebraska while hosting Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon, Maryland, Ball State and Kent State.

The Big Ten announced that it will be releasing the rest of the 2026 Big Ten Conference schedules next Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.