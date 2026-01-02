Ohio State running back James Peoples entering transfer portal
COLUMBUS — Ohio State had high hopes and high expectations for James Peoples entering this season, his second with the program.
But after he struggled early and was replaced in the pecking order by younger players, Peoples didn’t see much playing time this season and will now look to make an impact elsewhere. Peoples is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Buckeyes.
Peoples rushed for 344 yards and 3 touchdowns this season, one of which came on an incredible play that featured him hurdling a defender on his way to the end zone against UCLA in November. It was one of a few flashes that Peoples can be a dynamic back in a good college offense. But he was never able to fully break out in the Ohio State offense, and now he’ll look for a new home.
Following a good stretch of performances in November, Peoples said this about his growth this past season.
“I do feel like it’s been kind of settling in and also the experience as well, but also just, I think a switch had to flip, you know what I’m saying?” Peoples said. “I think I found that.
“And, you know, I feel like your growth as a person, a player, you really find out who you are when adversity strikes. So I just feel like that through situations, through hardships and stuff like that, that I’ve continued to grow as a person, as a player, and I’m gonna continue to grow.”
But now the full potential will have to be realized elsewhere. James Peoples is hitting the transfer portal after two years at Ohio State.
It’s all part of a week full of attrition for Ohio State following the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal loss, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens Friday morning.
It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive back Bryce West, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receiver Damarion Witten and defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too.
The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.