Ohio State lands commitment from former Alabama defensive lineman James Smith

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has landed a massive commitment from the transfer portal: former Alabama defensive lineman James Smith has pledged to play for the Buckeyes.

Smith, a junior, played in all 15 of the Crimson Tide’s games during the 2025-26 season and was in the starting lineup for 12 of them. He finished Year 3 at Alabama with 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to go along with two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. Smith’s 6.5 tackles for loss were the third-most among all Alabama defenders this season.

The Buckeyes hosted Smith for a visited on Thursday, also welcoming former Alabama defensive end Qua Russaw. Now they are both committed to the Buckeyes, as Russaw joined Smith with his own Buckeyes pledge.

Russaw is Smith’s former high school at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver. Both were five-star prospects coming out of Carver in the 2023 class. They have been viewed as a package deal, much like they were viewed as a package deal when they were being recruited as high school prospects.

Russaw, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in nine games this season and made three starts. He suffered a foot injury in the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia and missed six games. When he was able to return, Yhonzae Pierre had established himself as the Wolf linebacker in Alabama’s defense which limited Russaw’s snaps. Russaw finished the season with 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

James Smith immediately boosts the Ohio State defensive line room — and adds depth. The Buckeyes have already earned a commitment from former UCF defensive tackle John Walker, who committed to the program on Tuesday.

Russaw, on the other hand, gives defensive coordinator Matt Patricia another EDGE defender that can be used in a variety of ways. He now joins an Ohio State defensive end group that includes fellow Alabama native Zion Grady and incoming five-star freshman Khary Wilder.

The transfer portal will be open until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are going to be active bringing visitors in they think could help them return to the national title picture after being eliminated in the College Football Playoff Cotton Bowl quarterfinal by Miami on Dec. 31.