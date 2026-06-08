Five-star Ohio State wide receiver commit Jamier Brown wins three state track championships

COLUMBUS — Five-star Ohio State wide receiver commit Jamier Brown is a superstar on the football field. That’s why he’s so highly thought of by the Buckeyes.

But he’s also a gifted track athlete who now has a few championships on his resume.

Brown dominated the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II state track and field meet over the weekend, winning the state championship in three different events for Big Walnut High School.

Jamier Brown won the 100-meter dash with a blazing-fast time of 10.42 seconds, almost a full tenth of a second better than second place. And in the 200-meter dash, Brown ran a 20.91 to race past the competition to capture his second top-of-the-podium position.

He and three teammates also won the 4×100-meter relay to give him a third first-place finish at the state meet.

More on Ohio State commit Jamier Brown

Jamier Brown is the No. 20 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He’s currently the No. 3 overall wide receiver and the top player in the state of Ohio for his recruiting class. He is the No. 68 overall player, the No. 13 wide receiver and the No. 2 player in Ohio, according to the Rivals rankings.

He’s the only receiver currently committed to Ohio State in the 2027 class, but the Buckeyes are expected to host some of their top targets for official visits in the coming weeks. They recently hosted five-star Texas Tech wide receiver commit Benny Easter for an official visit with the hopes of eventually flipping him to play alongside Brown.

Originally from Wayne (Huber Heights, Ohio) High School, Jamier Brown transferred to Big Walnut for his junior and senior seasons of high school football. He’s expected to be one of the state’s best prep standouts this upcoming season before he joins Ohio State as an early-enrollee freshman in January.