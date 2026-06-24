Jeremiah Smith rated 99 overall in CFB27 video game

COLUMBUS — For the first time ever, a college football video game will launch with a 99-overall player: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Yes, the best player in the sport now has the distinction of having the first-ever 99 overall player at launch. Smith will be a problem for defenses in this game.

Thanks to his 76-catch, 1,315-yard, 15-touchdown performance as a true freshman, he was already a superstar in the game and in the sport last season. But after an 87-catch, 1,263-yard, 14-touchdown season last year, Smith has elevated his game even more.

He’s part of the Ohio State offense that was named the best offense in the CFB27 video game when that information was released Monday. The Buckeyes are a 92 overall on offense to top every other program in the game thanks to Smith, returning starting quarterback Julian Sayin, tailback Bo Jackson and four offensive line starters.

Ohio State checked in with the seventh-best defense in the game to begin the year. The Buckeyes are third in the Big Ten in that category. The six defenses rated higher than Ohio State to start the game are No. 1 Oregon (91 overall), followed by Indiana (90 overall), Notre Dame (90 overall), Texas Tech (90 overall), Georgia (89 overall) and Alabama (89 overall). Ohio State has an 88 overall defense, tied with Texas and Oklahoma but just ahead of LSU (87 overall).

That combination of a 92 offense and an 88 defensive rating gives the Buckeyes an overall of 90 as a team — second only behind Oregon, which debuts as a 91 overall in the game.

But no player on the Ohio State team — or in the sport — are higher-rated than Jeremiah Smith. He’s a 99 overall at launch, something that is historic.

Buckeyes have second-toughest place to play in CFB27

Ohio Stadium will debut as the second-toughest place to play in the new game that is set to be released next month, trailing only Tiger Stadium at LSU. Ohio State had the third-toughest venue in the sport in last year’s video game but passed Penn State’s Beaver Stadium for this new edition of the game.

Michigan Stadium (The Big House) is 12th in the rankings of toughest places to play. Ohio State notably beat the Wolverines 27-9 in a snowy Big House back in November.

Ohio State will travel to three different venues that are in the 25 toughest places to play this upcoming season. The Buckeyes will head to Texas — the 13th hardest place to play — on Sept. 12, to Indiana — the 17th hardest place to play — on Oct. 17 and to Iowa — the 19th toughest place to play — on Oct. 3.

The top five of hardest places to play in the new game can be found below.

1. Tiger Stadium, LSU

2. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State

3. Beaver Stadium, Penn State

4. Sanford Stadium, Georgia

5. Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama