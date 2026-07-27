Jeremiah Smith named Big Ten preseason Offensive Player of the Year

COLUMBUS — Jeremiah Smith has been an elite receiver for Ohio State in each of his first two college football seasons. He should be again for the Buckeyes this season.

So it’s no surprise that Smith has been named the Big Ten preseason Offensive Player of the Year from the folks at Cleveland.com, who conduct the Big Ten preseason poll of record every July.

Smith received 21 of 31 possible first-place votes to earn the preseason honor, beating out Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (eight first-place votes) and Smith’s teammate and fellow star, quarterback Julian Sayin (two first-place votes). Sayin, of course, was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season and will throw to Smith and a bevy of other offensive weapons.

Ohio State running back Bo Jackson received a point, meaning he was a top-three preseason offensive player of the year on one ballot. He didn’t receive any first-place votes.

NOTE: Lettermen Row did have a vote in the Big Ten preseason media poll. Spencer Holbrook’s ballot will be revealed on Monday.

Smith already has an impressive list of accomplishments at Ohio State. He won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Wide Receiver of the Year award as a freshman in 2024, when he led the Buckeyes to the national championship. He was a unanimous first-team All-American last year but somehow didn’t win the Biletnikoff Award. Now he’s not only expected to be the best receiver in the league. He’s expected to be the best offensive player in the league.

On the defensive side of the ball, meanwhile, Minnesota defensive tackle Anthony Smith was named the preseason player of the year despite only receiving two first-place votes. Four different Oregon players received first-place votes, splitting the vote and allowing Smith to earn the preseason honor. No Ohio State players received a first-place vote.

Ohio State picked to finish first in Big Ten

The Big Ten preseason poll from the folks at Cleveland.com — typically the Big Ten preseason poll of record — has been revealed, and the Buckeyes are predicted to finish first in the league. Ryan Day’s program received more first-place votes than any other, and they’re officially the favorite in the best conference in the sport.

Ohio State received 15 first-place votes out of a possible 31 votes. Oregon received 11, while defending Big Ten and national champion Indiana received five first-place votes.

NOTE: Lettermen Row did have a vote in the Big Ten preseason media poll. Spencer Holbrook’s ballot will be revealed on Monday.

Ohio State is facing one of the toughest schedules in program history, and that’s clear from the Big Ten preseason media poll. The Buckeyes will face the other four top-five teams in the league as well as No. 8 Iowa and No. 9 Illinois.